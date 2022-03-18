College of Idaho basketball advances to NAIA National Tournament final 8

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Rambler fans excited as Loyola goes up against Ohio State Friday morning. Loyola University hosted watch parties for students at both campuses, Lakeshore and Water Tower. This is the second season in a row that Loyola will be playing in the NCAA tournament."All my brackets, I put Ramblers as winning," A Loyola student told CBS 2. Another student told CBS 2's Marissa Parra "it's exciting" because she "can't wait to see everyone come together." The game started at 11:15 a.m. and you can watch the game on CBS 2. Their most devoted fan Sister Jean says travelling around and following the team, watching them grow has been a joyDoors opened at the Damen Student Center at 11 a.m.

