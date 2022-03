Former state AG charged with drunken driving after crash

Kathleen Kane FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 12, 2016 file photo, Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane takes a morning break during the fifth day of her trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. (Dan Gleiter/ PennLive.com via AP, Poo, Filel)

SCRANTON, Pa. — A former Pennsylvania attorney general who served eight months in jail for leaking grand jury material and lying about it has been charged with drunken driving after a weekend crash in Scranton.

Kathleen Kane was charged Thursday.

Police say the 55-year-old told officers she was a designated driver, but surveillance video showed Kane herself had been drinking alcohol at a Scranton restaurant shortly before the crash.

