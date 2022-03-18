ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Santino Marella Reacts To Daughter Bianca Joining WWE Performance Center Class

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSantino Marella is very proud of his daughter Bianca Carelli joining the latest WWE Performance Center class and took to social media to react. As reported earlier, WWE announced the latest class of...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

411mania.com

Jake Roberts Recalls Telling Vince McMahon That Steve Austin Would be a Future Megastar

– Speaking on the latest DDP Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts discussed Stone Cold Steve Austin, and knowing Austin would be a future megastar after he debuted in WWE as The Ringmaster in January 1996. At the time, Roberts was also part of the WWE creative team. Below are some highlights from the show (via WrestlingInc.com):
The Young Bucks Tease WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart’s Arrival In AEW

On this week’s St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks seemingly teased that WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart is joining AEW to manage FTR. As seen in the video below, FTR justified why they fired Tully Blanchard as their manager last week. “That...
WWE Releases Unseen John Cena/Steve Austin Video For 3:16 Day

In honor of 3:16 Day, WWE has posted a previously-unseen video of John Cena and Steve Austin interacting backstage. You can see the video below, which was from the Raw Reunion episode on July 22nd, 2019 and sees the two stars greeting each other backstage. Austin says that he’s proud of Cena, and after Austin walks away Cena talks about how much that meant to him:
411mania.com

Scott Hall’s Health Deteriorated Over Last Two Years, Sean Waltman Says ‘Pandemic Did Him In’

As reported earlier this week, Scott Hall passed away at the age of 63, following multiple heart attacks during hip surgery last week. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter spoke with Sean Waltman who revealed that Hall’s health had been deteriorating over the past two years due to drinking. It was noted that the public’s belief is that he had drinking issues, but turned things around due to working with DDP. According to Waltman, that was at least close to being true sometimes, but things got bad during the last two years.
ComicBook

WWE NXT Reveals LA Knight vs Dolph Ziggler NXT Title Match

Tonight's WWE NXT kicked off with an episode of Miz TV, and after quite the introduction for himself, Miz then introduced the new NXT Champion Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler took the title after a Triple Threat match between himself, Bron Breakker, and Tommasso Ciampa, and he was all smiles tonight. Miz asked what it felt like being NXT Champion, and Ziggler said after 15 years of out hustling everyone else in the game, it felt right. He then welcomed Miz and Miz TV to NXT. The NXT chants started and then Miz talked about Breakker and that he would break things on Miz TV, but said it wasn't going to happen.
411mania.com

Steve Austin Weighs In On WrestleMania Return, Recalls First Meeting Kevin Owens

Steve Austin is returning to WrestleMania this year as he confronts Kevin Owens, and Austin recently talked about his return, Owens and more. The WWE Hall of Famer was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show and discussed why he agreed to do be a guest on the Kevin Owens Show on night one of WrestleMania 38, plus more. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
411mania.com

Gangrel Comments On Training Paige VanZant, Hasn’t Spoken To Her Yet

In the latest edition of his Fangin’ and Bangin’ podcast (via Fightful), Gangrel spoke about recent AEW signee Paige VanZant coming to train at his wrestling school but admitted they hadn’t talked yet. VanZant signed with AEW last week. He said: “Paige VanZant, who signed with AEW,...
411mania.com

AEW Women’s Championship Changes Hands on AEW Dynamite

We have a new AEW Women’s World Champion following tonight’s episode of Dynamite. Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker at the St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode on Wednesday night to capture the championship. You can see clips from the match below. The win marks Rosa’s first run with...
wrestlinginc.com

DDP Reveals Vince McMahon’s Original Plans For Scott Hall In WWE

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon initially wanted the late Scott Hall to portray “a GI Joe character” before the Razor Ramon gimmick came to life, according to Diamond Dallas Page. Speaking on SK Wrestling’s Bro Show this week, DDP recalled what Hall told him about McMahon’s original plans for...
