ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have two people in custody in connection with a deadly shooting near Interstate 20 and say they are still working to arrest the shooter. Authorities said the actions of the three suspects left one man dead near I-20 earlier this week, the Atlanta Police Department said in a press conference on Friday. APD said they were still looking to arrest one other person who they said was the shooter.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO