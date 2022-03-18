ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders acquiring WR Davante Adams from Packers in blockbuster, reports say

By Associated Press
WGN News
WGN News
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCEti_0eiWryGo00

The Las Vegas Raiders have made a blockbuster move to keep up in the AFC West, acquiring All-Pro receiver Davante Adams from the Green Bay Packers.

A person familiar with the move said Thursday the Raiders are sending the No. 22 overall pick in the April draft and additional compensation to the Packers to reunite Adams with his college quarterback, Derek Carr. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal hadn’t been announced.

NFL Network reported that Adams has agreed to a new five-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $141.25 million in the richest deal ever for a wide receiver.

This was an aggressive move by the Raiders new regime led by coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler and the latest in an AFC West arms race as teams try to catch Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Denver traded for quarterback Russell Wilson and the Chargers acquired edge rusher Khalil Mack.

Now the Raiders are trying to keep pace and build on a 10-win season that sent them to the playoffs for the second time in the past 19 seasons.

Las Vegas potentially has one of the league’s most dynamic offense with Carr having his best set of playmakers with Adams teaming with Pro Bowl slot receiver Hunter Renfrow, star tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs.

Carr has a strong history with Adams, playing two seasons together in college at Fresno State. In their final year together in 2013, Adams had 131 catches for 1,719 yards and 24 TDs.

Now the next big move for the Raiders will likely be extending Carr’s contract. He is playing on the final year of a five-year, $125 million deal and is in line for a lucrative extension now that the Raiders appear to be going all-in.

Adams has been one of the most productive receivers in the NFL in recent years. His 432 catches, 5,310 yards receiving and 47 TD receptions lead the NFL over the past four seasons.

He had 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 TDs last season when he made his second straight All-Pro team.

This trade comes less than two weeks after the Packers placed the franchise tag on Adams, a move that meant he would have been due to receive just over $20 million for the 2022 season if the two sides didn’t work out an extension before July 15.

Adams, who has said he wants to be the game’s highest-paid receiver, was asked late in the season about the prospect of getting the franchise tag.

“I’m not sure how to answer that safely right now,” Adams said then. “So, we’ll just cross that bridge when we get to it. I’ll just say that. I like to be professional on here.”

The 29-year-old Adams is the only player in NFL history to have at least 110 catches, 1,350 yards receiving and 11 touchdown receptions in three separate seasons.

Adams has joined Marvin Harrison and Larry Fitzgerald as the only players to have 600 catches, 8,000 yards receiving and 70 touchdown receptions over their first eight seasons.

Without Adams in the fold, the Packers have all sorts of questions at receiver.

The Packers return veteran Randall Cobb but aren’t certain to bring back any of their other proven wideouts.

Allen Lazard is an unrestricted free agent who received a second-round tender this week. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the team’s top deep threat, is an unrestricted free agent. Tight end Robert Tonyan also is an unrestricted free agent.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Transgender activist Elise Malary missing, last seen in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill. — A transgender activist from Evanston has disappeared and family and friends are pleading for help in the search. Family said the last time they spoke to Elise Malary, 31, was on March 9. Police said she was last seen on the 700 block of Hinman Avenue. According to Block Club Chicago — […]
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Former WGN-TV icon Merri Dee dies at 85

WGN-TV is saddened following the death of our former broadcaster and community relations director Merri Dee. Dee, 85, was a local television star with 43 years in Chicago broadcasting, nearly all of them spent at WGN. She was on-air from 1972-1983 and later served as Director of Community Relations until 2008. She overcame adversity over […]
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Larry Fitzgerald
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
FanSided

Derek Carr welcomes Davante Adams ‘home’ after Raiders trade

After the Las Vegas Raiders pulled off the blockbuster trade, quarterback Derek Carr welcomed wide receiver Davante Adams ‘home.’. Just when you thought the AFC West was not stacked enough, the Las Vegas Raiders decided to pull off another blockbuster transaction. On Thursday night, the Raiders traded their 2022 first- and second-round picks to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for star wide receiver Davante Adams. Not only that, but they signed Adams to a huge five-year, $141.25 million contract.
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Green Bay Packers#Nfl Network#Chiefs#Chargers#Pro Bowl#Fresno State
WGN News

Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fractures around Bob Saget’s eye sockets and bleeding around his brain were possibly caused by the comedian hitting “something hard, covered by something soft,” such as a carpeted floor, according to a report released Tuesday that provides more details of the TV’s star’s death. In the incident report released by the […]
ORLANDO, FL
Detroit Sports Nation

Green Bay Packers trade WR Davante Adams

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Green Bay Packers have traded WR Davante Adams. Schefter is reporting the Packers have traded Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two 2022 picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick. Nation, who won this trade?. 🏈Raiders get Davante Adams. 🏈Packers get...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Major traffic jams caused by Willie Wilson’s $200K gas giveaway

CHICAGO — A gas giveaway sponsored by Chicago businessman Willie Wilson caused gridlock around the city Thursday morning. Wilson gave away $200,000 in fuel at 10 different gas stations throughout the city. Starting at 7 a.m., each vehicle received $50 in gas until $200,000 was exhausted — which ended out being about three hours. The […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

FBI reposts $10,000 reward for info on Jelani Day death

CHICAGO (WMBD) — Six months after the disappearance and death of Illinois State University (ISU) graduate student Jelani Day, the FBI is still looking for new information that might explain what happened. The reward was initially posted in December 2021, and was part of a nationwide, coordinated, multi-platform social media campaign from the Jelani Day […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy