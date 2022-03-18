ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Food watchdog widening sphere from safety to health and sustainability

Shropshire Star
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBrexit, the pandemic and now the war in Ukraine had all led UK consumers to think differently about food, the Food Standards Agency said. The UK’s food watchdog is to widen its sphere from safety to the health and sustainability of products sold in the UK in response to changing consumer...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Rise in Covid cases ‘expected’ – Health Secretary

Sajid Javid said that the UK is in a ‘good position’. A rise in Covid infections was to be “expected” following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in England, the Health Secretary has said. Sajid Javid said that the UK remains in a “very good position” but...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

FAO looks at impact of trends on food safety

Emerging food safety challenges must be thought about when looking at the changing food system, according to the FAO. A Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) report looks at how global drivers like economic growth, changing consumer behavior and consumption patterns, a growing population and the climate crisis will impact the future of food safety.
FOOD SAFETY
foodsafetynews.com

Food scientist discusses food safety work in Afghanistan

In a recent article by Purdue University, author Jillian Ellison talked to Amanda Deering, Ph.D., at Purdue University about how food safety became her driving passion and has made impacts abroad. According to the article, Deering, a Clinical Associate Professor and Fresh Produce Food Safety Extension Specialist with the Department...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Jebb
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety conference returns to in-person status

A major food safety meeting is set to take place at the end of March in Spain. The Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) annual conference is back to in-person status and set for March 29 to 31 in Barcelona. It is expected to bring together 900 people from more than 50 countries to discuss food safety. The 2021 edition was held virtually.
FOOD SAFETY
MyChesCo

USDA Invests More Than $166.5 Million in Infrastructure

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing more than $166.5 million in 108 infrastructure projects as part of implementing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also known as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) is working with local communities in 23 states to invest in new dam and flood prevention projects and in repairs on existing watershed infrastructure, which are all part of USDA’s broader national infrastructure investment.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Battery technology and recycling alone will not save the electric mobility transition from future cobalt shortages

In recent years, increasing attention has been given to the potential supply risks of critical battery materials, such as cobalt, for electric mobility transitions. While battery technology and recycling advancement are two widely acknowledged strategies for addressing such supply risks, the extent to which they will relieve global and regional cobalt demand"“supply imbalance remains poorly understood. Here, we address this gap by simulating historical (1998-2019) and future (2020-2050) global cobalt cycles covering both traditional and emerging end uses with regional resolution (China, the U.S., Japan, the EU, and the rest of the world). We show that cobalt-free batteries and recycling progress can indeed significantly alleviate long-term cobalt supply risks. However, the cobalt supply shortage appears inevitable in the short- to medium-term (during 2028-2033), even under the most technologically optimistic scenario. Our results reveal varying cobalt supply security levels by region and indicate the urgency of boosting primary cobalt supply to ensure global e-mobility ambitions.
JAPAN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Food System#Healthy Food#Food Industry#The Food Standards Agency#Fsa
Reuters

Germany to secure COVID-19 vaccine production through 2029

BERLIN, March 16 (Reuters) - Germany plans to spend up to 2.861 billion euros ($3.14 billion) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029, the economy ministry said. Germany’s cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to sign...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Gettysburg Connection

Fairfield modifies its health and safety plan

The Fairfield Area school board modified its health and safety plan on Monday in order to reflect the updated guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and to make local policies more clear. Some protections against the novel coronavirus pandemic will remain in place. Changes included removing...
FAIRFIELD, PA
foodsafetynews.com

FAO assesses food safety role at times of food insecurity

Food safety needs to be considered in situations involving food aid and limited availability, according to the FAO. A case study by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations presents two scenarios — heavy metal (lead) in corn and fungal toxins (fumonisins) in cereal grains — showing food safety issues in food insecurity situations.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Education
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
foodsafetynews.com

Food safety for smaller operations: Wearing all the food safety hats at once

– OPINION – Managing a Food Safety program in a smaller operation means making critical decisions with limited resources. In this session of the 2022 Food Safety Summit, you will gather foundational food safety ideas and contacts to surround yourself with the training and resources needed to protect your business, customers, consumers and brand. This session was developed for quality assurance and food safety managers of smaller companies with limited internal resources to accomplish all the roles necessary for a successful food safety program. Whether you are starting up a new food safety program for a growing small company or continuously improving your current food safety program there will be helpful nuggets for you. The session will focus on three learning objectives: 1) How do you know what you don’t know; 2) Filling in the resource and knowledge gaps in your food safety program; and 3) Upping your food safety game.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stateline

Seaweed Farming Has Vast Potential (But Good Luck Getting a Permit)

HOOD CANAL, Wash. — On a gray February afternoon, Joth Davis motors his skiff along the northern edge of Hood Canal, a glacier-carved fjord in Puget Sound. A grid of black buoys marks the boundary of his 5-acre saltwater farm, where a crop of sugar kelp is growing quickly beneath the surface and containers of oysters bob atop the waves.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

U.S. agriculture department opens inquiry into fertilizer, seed prices

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is opening an inquiry into the impacts of concentration in the fertilizer, seed, and retail markets, according to an agency press release. The inquiry stems from the Biden administration’s July 2021 executive order to promote competition across the U.S. economy, the agency said...
AGRICULTURE
foodsafetynews.com

Extension service offers food safety webinar for volunteers

The Penn State Extension service is offering a webinar next week for volunteers who help prepare and serve food for nonprofit organizations. The session is open to people outside the state. The webinar is set for 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT, Tuesday, March 22. The webinar is titled, “Cooking...
AGRICULTURE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Supply Chain Is the Next Big Cyberattack Target

It's not just temporary gridlock; supply chain issues are expected to persist through 2023, further jeopardizing crucial infrastructure and making it a prime target for a cyberattack. The supply chain and transportation industries are already behind when it comes to securing their systems, and resources are spread thin dealing with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheConversationCanada

Can we raise livestock sustainably? A win-win solution for climate change, deforestation and biodiversity loss

We know that eating burgers and steaks can have a negative impact on the environment. Our food system accounts for a quarter of all greenhouse gas emissions, with livestock responsible for at least two-thirds of agricultural emissions in North America, Asia, Europe and Oceania. Livestock has been blamed for contributing to deforestation, biodiversity loss, competition for edible grains and poor animal welfare conditions. Some of the proposed solutions include switching to more plant-based foods in our diets, which is good, but not perfect, as livestock supports the livelihoods of millions of people. Replacing cattle, goats and sheep with chickens and pigs,...
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy