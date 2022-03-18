ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Conroe goes green for annual St. Patrick's Day parade

The Courier
The Courier
 1 day ago
Ivonne Sims laughs as she takes part in the annual St. Patrick’s Day walking parade through downtown Conroe, Thursday, March 17, 2022, in Conroe. (Jason Fochtman, Houston Chronicle / Staff photographer)

The 24th Annual Pat Green and David Anderson Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Walking Parade took place Thursday afternoon in downtown Conroe. Revelers joined in wearing green and making a joyful noise as they parade around the downtown square. The Corner Pub served corned beef, cabbage, Irish whiskey and green beer to mark the occassion. The 5 O’Clock Phlock’s Throw Down Jamm Band played Irish tunes for parade goers following the parade.

Conroe, TX
The Courier

Lions members celebrate double-digit years of perfect attendance

Greetings everyone! Another week, another meeting. Hold the bus on that thought. This week we took time to give some atta-boys and atta-girls to our committed and hard-working members. Let's start off with perfect attendance. Lion Pat Brennan celebrated 32 years. Pat has led countless committees in the club over the years and has also held the esteemed positions of Club President and District Governor. Lion Ricky Morton celebrated 31 years and has an equally impressive resume of Lion leadership. Lion Ladoris Cates celebrated 27 years. Ladoris has kept us all in line back to the days of the Lioness...
CONROE, TX
The Courier

Peggie Miller: Young Texas Artists weekend bedazzles music buffs

Where on earth would you find a world-renowned opera star singing country music in an outdoor tent? Why Conroe, Texas. That's where. The opera star's unexpected performance took place during an after party that concluded a long weekend of Young Texas Artists competitions, judging, awards and performances in downtown Conroe's Crighton Theatre . All contestants are serious classical musicians between ages 18-30 who are pursuing advanced degrees in preparation for careers in opera or instrumental performance. Age requirements vary a bit in the vocal division. All three days of tribute to "classical and...
CONROE, TX
