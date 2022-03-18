Conroe goes green for annual St. Patrick’s Day parade
The 24th Annual Pat Green and David Anderson Memorial St. Patrick’s Day Walking Parade took place Thursday afternoon in downtown Conroe. Revelers joined in wearing green and making a joyful noise as they parade around the downtown square. The Corner Pub served corned beef, cabbage, Irish whiskey and green beer to mark the occassion. The 5 O’Clock Phlock’s Throw Down Jamm Band played Irish tunes for parade goers following the parade.
