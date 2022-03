MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –Everyone who fills out a March Madness bracket has their own strategy. Whether it’s researching the school’s schedule, choosing the lower seed, comparing mascots or just flipping a coin, there’s a good chance – an almost perfect chance – the bracket won’t be perfect. Never in the history of official brackets has anyone ever reported picking the winners of every single game. So, why is guessing so hard? Good Question. “A side of what we’re trying to predict is whether 18- to 20-year-olds are going to perform under a lot of pressure,” says Tim Chartier, a professor mathematics and computer...

BASKETBALL ・ 18 HOURS AGO