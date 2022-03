Keeping Up with The Kardashians is coming to Hulu in just a few weeks and it looks like literally everyone in the family is participating—even Travis Barker and Tristan Thompson. But one person who seems to be missing from the new trailer? Kourtney Kardashian's ex, Scott Disick, who has been a fixture on KUWTK through good times and bad this entire damn time. And people have taken to Hulu's Instagram comments in droves to complain about the fact that Scott isn't in the trailer amid fears that he might have been cut out of the show entirely.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 15 DAYS AGO