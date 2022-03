DETROIT -- Rutgers salvaged the first day of the NCAA Championships. The Scarlet Knights recovered from a rough start Thursday at Little Caesars Arena with a 4-1 run in the consolation bracket while Sebastian Rivera’s path to a national title became clearer after a heck of a scare. As a result, Rutgers will have six wrestlers still vying for All-America honors when wrestling resumes Friday at 11 a.m. ET, and it will start the day tied for 19th in the team race with nine points.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 12 HOURS AGO