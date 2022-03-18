‘American Song Contest’ features new, famous contestants

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Music competition television shows such as “American Idol” and “The Voice” generally feature contestants with little or no professional experience. That tends to make for a level playing field for those looking to win their way to stardom.

NBC’s new music competition series, “American Song Contest,” has plenty of unknown performers. But, they are going to have to beat the likes of Jewel, Michael Bolton and Macy Gray to be able to claim the title.

“American Song Contest” – scheduled to launch at 8 p.m. March 22 on NBC – will feature 56 artists, representing the 50 states, five U.S. territories and the nation’s capital, who will compete to win the country’s vote for the best hit song. The new competition show is based on the “Eurovision Song Contest” that has been going on for 65 years.

Producers of the series aren’t worried the notoriety of some of the performers may give them an unfair advantage. This is something that the entire creative team has discussed in depth.

Executive producer Audrey Morrissey says, “At the end of the day, where we’ve landed and I firmly believe is the truth, what is playing out over this show is the actual music business. You can’t undo people’s experience and their profile when you are trying to come up. So what we are doing is giving everybody an even playing field on a platform and to make of it what they can, and everybody is being given the same support.

“And, yes, Michael Bolton and Jewel have more of a profile, I’m sure, with some groups of the American public but not all. And I would also add, Americans love to discover new people, new musicians, new songs, new everything, and they also love an underdog.”

Kelly Clarkson – the co-host of the show with Snoop Dogg – knows the way the more traditional music competition shows work having competed and won “American Idol” and been a judge on “The Voice.” She is convinced that everyone loves an underdog so much that those who have a higher profile will have to work even harder.

Executive producer Christer Björkman, who has produced the Swedish selection show for 20 years, has seen stars win and stars lose. The thing that has remained consistent is the quality of the song determines the winner.

All of the contestants will compete as a solo artist, duo or as part of a band. They will perform a new original song that celebrates the different music styles and genres across America.

The live competition consists of three rounds as the acts compete in a series of qualifying rounds. It doesn’t matter if the contestant is from Alaska or Rhode Island as each win will be worth 12 points. The opening rounds will be followed by the semifinals and then the grand finale where one state or territory will emerge victorious.

The competition combines huge musical performances with the concept that viewers will be able to support the contestant from their home state. The expectation is that early voting will fall along state and territory lines. Executive producer Anders Lenhoff points out that it will work in the early rounds but the contestants must find a broader audience to be able to win the entire competition.

Clarkson says, “It’s about the song that touches you. People are going to end up going for, like, ‘Man, I love my Texas person, but that girl from North Dakota, like, whoa. Like, that was an amazing song. I’ve got to give my support to her.’ I think that that ends up happening, like, in the end, I feel.”

The advice Clarkson would give the contestants is to not write a song thinking it is going to be a hit or appeal to a large audience. Artists who take that approach tend to crash and burn.

Clarkson stresses the best way for a contestant to write a song is to be true to who they are.

“That sounds so cheesy, but it’s very hard because a lot of artists are people pleasers, right? And you want to be successful. You want to get paid for what you do, but it’s really important,” Clarkson says. “I’ve seen it with other artists.

“They chase it and they don’t win. You don’t win like that. The only way you win in life ‑ and it sounds like a Hallmark card – is really just being you. They made it to this point being themselves. So they’ve got to continue to write whatever songs are for them.”

Here is a list of all of the competitors:

Alabama: Ni/Co

Alaska: Jewel

American Samoa: Tenelle

Arizona: Las Marias

Arkansas: Kelsey Lamb

California: Sweet Taboo

Colorado: Riker Lynch

Connecticut: Michael Bolton

Delaware: Nitro Nitra

Florida: Ale Zabala

Georgia: Stela Cole

Guam: Jason J.

Hawaii: Bronson Varde

Idaho: Andrew Sheppard

Illinois: Justin Jesso

Indiana: UG skywalkin

Iowa: Alisabeth Von Presley

Kansas: Broderick Jones

Kentucky: Jordan Smith

Louisiana: Brittany Pfantz

Maine: King Kyote

Maryland: Sisqó

Massachusetts: Jared Lee

Michigan: Ada LeAnn

Minnesota: Yam Haus

Mississippi: Keyone Starr

Missouri: Brett Seper

Montana: Jonah Prill

Nebraska: Jocelyn

Nevada: The Crystal Method

New Hampshire: MARi

New Jersey: Brooke Alexx

New Mexico: Khalisol

New York: ENISA

North Carolina: John Morgan

North Dakota: Chloe Fredericks

Northern Mariana Islands: Sabyu

Ohio: Macy Gray

Oklahoma: AleXa

Oregon: courtship.

Pennsylvania: Bri Steves

Puerto Rico: Christian Pagán

Rhode Island: Hueston

South Carolina: Jesse LeProtti

South Dakota: Judd Hoos

Tennessee: Tyler Braden

Texas: Grant Knoche

U.S. Virgin Islands: Cruz Rock

Utah: Savannah Keyes

Vermont: Josh Panda

Virginia: Almira Zaky

Washington: Allen Stone

Washington, D.C.: NËITHER

West Virginia: Alexis Cunningham

Wisconsin: Jake’O

Wyoming: Ryan Charles

