ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Harbor, FL

Defending champ Sam Burns among four in lead at Valspar

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PaWiR_0eiWogAF00

Defending champion Sam Burns is one of four players who shot a 7-under-par 64 on Thursday to take a share of the first-round lead at the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Fla.

Burns, David Lipsky, Canadian Adam Hadwin and Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas sit in a foursome atop the leaderboard at the Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course.

Scott Stallings, Richy Werenski, Davis Riley and New Zealand’s Danny Lee are one back at 6 under. Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok and Doc Redman are tied two shots back after carding rounds of 66.

Burns had a busy round that included nine birdies and two bogeys. He made the turn in 3 under before rattling off birdies at the par-4 10th, par-5 11th and par-3 13th holes. He bogeyed No. 16 before a birdie-birdie finish to get to 7 under.

Burns’ tee shot at No. 13 sat down inside 2 feet of the pin, and he repeated the performance at the par-3 17th.

“The greens are really receptive with the rain we’ve gotten the last week,” Burns said. “Yeah, I think the golf course will continue to firm up after we get some sun and wind and I think it’s going to play really well the next few days.”

The 25-year-old earned his maiden PGA Tour title at the Valspar last May. He added another victory last October at the Sanderson Farms Championship and is now ranked No. 17 in the world.

Hadwin started on the back nine and made five of his eight birdies after the turn. Hadwin won this event in 2017 for his only PGA Tour title.

“It definitely fits my eye,” he said. “It’s kind of similar to courses that I grew up on, kind of through the trees. You got to work the golf ball both ways. You got to be in position off the tee, otherwise you get blocked out on certain holes.”

After starting on the back nine, Vegas had the highlight of his round at the par-5 first hole when he landed his 227-yard second shot about 6 feet away for an easy eagle.

“It’s not my most comfortable shot but a shot that I’m somewhat comfortable hitting,” Vegas said. “I had like a nice high fade into that right pin. So I hit a nice 4-iron into it, but it was also a perfect number that I could hit a hard 4-iron.”

The 37-year-old is looking for his first win since the 2017 Canadian Open.

Lipsky was the only one of the co-leaders to go bogey-free, compiling seven birdies. The 33-year-old has never won on the PGA Tour and last won an event of any kind on the European Tour in December 2018.

“My iron play was excellent today,” Lipsky said. “I hit it close a lot. I didn’t really leave myself too many stressful par saves, really.”

Notable names in a massive group at 4-under 67 include Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Matt Kuchar, Xander Schauffele, South African Louis Oosthuizen, and Englishmen Matt Fitzpatrick and Tommy Fleetwood.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Palm Harbor, FL
City
Golf, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Sports
WDBO

Hadwin builds an early one-shot lead at Valspar Championship

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — (AP) — Adam Hadwin won his first PGA Tour title at the Valspar Championship five years ago, and 125 starts later, the Canadian is still looking for his next one. This week might be as good as any. Hadwin got off to a sluggish...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Check the yardage book: Innisbrook Copperhead for the Valspar Championship

Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida – site of the PGA Tour’s Valspar Championship – was designed by Larry Packard and opened in 1970. Host site of the Valspar Championship since 2000, Copperhead ranks No. 9 in Florida on Golfweek’s Best Courses You Can Play list for public-access layouts. It also ties for No. 88 on Golfweek’s Best ranking of top resort courses in the United States.
PALM HARBOR, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lipsky
GolfWRX

2022 Valspar Championship: Best prop Bets

The PGA Tour stays in Florida this week, as the build up to the first major of the year intensifies. After what seemed the longest weekend ever in golf, the usually excellent Valspar Championship potentially could take a hit in the way of player fatigue, so it’s a week to tread carefully on the betting front.
GOLF
GolfWRX

GolfWRX Spotted: Zach Johnson with new PXG Gen 5 Black Label Elite irons at Valspar

GolfWRX is live at the Valspar Championship this week and has spotted multiple major champion Zach Johnson, with new PXG Gen 5 Black Label Elite irons in the bag. Johnson had been playing the brand’s previous-generation 0311T irons for the past year but has moved into PXG’s latest iron this week, which feature a very distinct two-tone look with a center weight screw in black.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valspar Championship#Canadian
Golf Channel

Justin Thomas feasts on back nine, trails Hadwin at Valspar Championship

Justin Thomas must love the back nine at Innisbrook. He's 10 under through two rounds at the Valspar Championship, and all 10 came on that side of the course. Thomas started on No. 1 Thursday afternoon and was a pedestrian even par through nine holes. He proceeded to make three birdies and an eagle on the back nine, with no bogeys. A first-round score of 5 under left him two shots off the lead.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Luke Donald questions how "Saudi thing" will play out after Ryder Cup snub

Luke Donald can perhaps count himself unlucky after he was overlooked to be the European Ryder Cup captain. Donald, 44, has enjoyed a stellar career with multiple wins worldwide, brilliant Ryder Cup heroics and was at one point the World No. 1. Of course, there were a number of names...
GOLF
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

47K+
Followers
39K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy