Reports: Packers trade wide receiver Davante Adams to Raiders

 22 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers are trading two-time All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a package that includes at least a first-round pick in this year’s draft, ESPN and NFL Network reported Thursday.

Adams also gets a new five-year contract from the Raiders worth $141.25 million, making him the highest-paid wideout and non-quarterback in the NFL, per the reports. It has an average annual value of $28.25 million per year.

Among receivers, that tops Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, whose on-paper average salary is $27.3 million per season. It shatters the total value of Amari Cooper’s $100 million contract.

The Packers get a second pick in this year’s draft, per ESPN. NFL Network reports a player could be headed to Green Bay in the deal as well.

Adams was given the franchise designation by the Packers, blocking his path to unrestricted free agency with a one-year deal that would pay him more than $20 million for 2022.

But Adams informed the Packers he would not play under the franchise designation, with NFL Network reporting that Adams — who leads NFL wideouts in catches, yards and TD receptions since 2016 — grew frustrated last summer with long-term contract negotiations with the Green Bay front office. The same report stated that quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew of Adams’ discontent and the ensuing trade discussions before restructuring his deal with the Packers this month.

Adams, 29, posted career highs of 123 receptions (second in NFL) and 1,553 yards (third) in 2021 in 16 games (all starts). He caught 11 touchdown passes. He has 73 career TD passes in eight seasons with the Packers, earning five Pro Bowl appearances.

–Field Level Media

