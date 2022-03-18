ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Pelosi says White House should request $45B in new COVID aid

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Mike Lillis
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=255xKC_0eiWodW400

( The Hill ) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday said she’s advised the Biden administration to seek tens of billions of dollars more in emergency COVID-19 relief, suggesting it will take more than $40 billion to meet the testing, vaccine and therapeutic needs of the U.S. and the larger global community.

President Biden had initially asked Congress for $22.5 billion in new funding to fight the ongoing pandemic — a figure that was whittled down to $15.6 billion in the face of Republican opposition on Capitol Hill.

Pelosi on Thursday said that even the larger $22.5 billion figure was too small, arguing it would provide relief only through the early part of the summer before Congress would need to approve more.

“I think they should be double what they asked for, because even when they were asking for like 20-some [billion dollars] it was only going to get us to June,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol.

The comments came shortly after Pelosi and other Democratic leaders huddled in the Capitol with the Biden administration’s top health officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Anthony Fauci , the nation’s top infectious disease specialist.

In seeking $22.5 billion for COVID-19 relief earlier this month, the administration had said it would cover the “immediate needs” of the pandemic response “over the next few months.”

The request proposed that a large bulk of the funding — $18.25 billion — would go to Becerra’s agency, while the remaining $4.25 billion would provide help abroad through the State Department and U.S. Agency for International Development.

Republicans balked at the figure, saying it was both too high and needed to be paid for by spending cuts elsewhere in the budget. Bipartisan negotiators came to agreement on the $15.6 billion figure, which was fully offset.

The proposal hit a brick wall in the House last week, however, when rank-and-file Democrats revolted over one of the provisions to pay for it, which would have clawed back more than $7 billion from state COVID-19 funds allocated last March as part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan.

The opposition forced Pelosi to yank the COVID-19 funding from the larger spending package, and return to the drawing board in search of another source of offset funding.

Pelosi, who was reportedly furious with the Democratic critics, said Thursday that whatever bill emerges will be fully paid for — whatever the ultimate cost.

“What I’ve said to the administration is … you must ask for more. Because we need more, and you can’t expect money, this [bill], to turn around just like that because the legislative process takes time,” she said. “We want it to be bipartisan; we need it to be paid for. And so let’s just go for a bigger chunk.”

Pelosi said on Monday she hoped to vote this week on more funding, but a senior Democratic aide said Thursday that negotiators won’t meet that timeline, as the House is still working to reach agreement with the Senate on acceptable offsets.

The Speaker suggested she wants to move quickly.

“I think we have to get on with it,” she said.

Pelosi’s press conference came just hours after she dined with Irish Prime Minister Michael Martin on Wednesday evening. Shortly afterwards, Martin tested positive for COVID-19 — a development that’s sparked some concern in the Capitol since Pelosi is hosting Biden on Thursday afternoon for the annual luncheon honoring St. Patrick’s Day.

Pelosi dismissed those concerns, saying she’s tested “almost every day.”

Peter Sullivan contributed to this report

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB said

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old. “A 13-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Multiple smaller fires make up Eastland Complex fire

EASTLAND, County (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of 11 p.m., Thursday, that complex had burned more than 38,000 acres, the Forest Service said. In a tweet, the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the now Eastland […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
The Independent

‘They should just shut up’: Pelosi hammers Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling Biden during State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has fired back at GOP Reps Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene for heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address.During her weekly press conference on Thursday, Ms Pelosi was asked about the pair’s conduct by a reporter who compared them to South Carolina representative Joe Wilson, a Republican who gained a measure of infamy after shouting “You lie!” at then-president Barack Obama during one of his addresses to Congress. Mr Wilson, who still represents South Carolina’s 2nd District, was the subject of a resolution of disapproval passed by the House in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Xavier Becerra
AOL Corp

McConnell calls on White House to replace Fed nominee Raskin

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell called on the White House on Tuesday to replace Sarah Bloom Raskin with a different nominee to become the Federal Reserve's top bank regulator. "President Biden's selection wildly – wildly – missed the mark. It's past time the White House admit their...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Republican#Capitol Hill#Democratic#Health And Human Services
The Atlantic

Will the GOP Dump Trump?

This is a free edition of Wait, What?, a newsletter about politics, the far right, and the things you should be noticing. Sign up here to get it in your inbox. For access to all editions of the newsletter, including subscriber-only exclusives, subscribe to The Atlantic. Donald Trump withers in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
Fox News

White House says COVID-19 money on 'empty' as it ties approval to Ukraine aid

The White House is warning that the U.S. will soon begin to run out of money for COVID-19 supplies unless Congress acts to approve more funding. Officials say more money is needed for antibody treatments, preventative pills and to fund testing sites. "From the COVID side, the bank account is...
POTUS
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy