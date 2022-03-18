ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

No, a four-leaf clover is not a shamrock

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NVtpW_0eiWoXAa00

(NEXSTAR) – From Las Vegas to New York City , revelers donned costumes with emerald shamrocks and four-leaf clovers to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

And if you thought four-leaf clovers were shamrocks, you’re not alone, but the Irish shamrock, the country’s national symbol, only has three leaves .

In 2017, Twitter users were quick to poke fun at former President Trump’s online store, which sold limited edition St. Patrick’s Day MAGA hats with a gold four-leaf clover on the back.

They might have avoided the mistake if they learned from the Obama re-election team’s similar flub leading up to St. Patrick’s Day in 2012.

St. Patty’s or St. Paddy’s Day?

Shoe giant Nike also made the mistake, emblazoning their popular Nike Air Force 1 “Shamrock” shoes in 2021 with four leaf clovers , and famed design house Hermès plastered four-leaf clovers on green, crocodile skin handbags meant to honor Ireland.

Even Guinness Canada failed to use a shamrock, opting for four leaves in a 2016 ad campaign.

The number of leaves on the shamrock has special significance in Ireland, while a four leaf clover is “a sugary, oat piece that’s usually found in a box of Lucky Charms cereal,” the Irish Independent quipped in 2017 .

According to legend, the shamrock dates back to St. Patrick himself, who used it as a metaphor for the Holy Trinity.

The fourth leaf, which comes from a rare genetic mutation and symbolizes good luck for many people – but it has nothing to do with St. Patrick.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB said

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old. “A 13-year-old […]
LUBBOCK, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Multiple smaller fires make up Eastland Complex fire

EASTLAND, County (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple smaller fires across Eastland County turned into the Eastland Complex fire Thursday evening, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service. As of 11 p.m., Thursday, that complex had burned more than 38,000 acres, the Forest Service said. In a tweet, the Texas A&M Forest Service detailed that the now Eastland […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clovers#Shamrocks#Ireland#Irish#Maga#St Patty#Nike Air Force 1#Guinness Canada#The Irish Independent#The Holy Trinity
ABC7 Chicago

Patrick wore blue, not green: More myths, facts about St. Paddy's Day

America's favorite Irish holiday is Thursday, March 17. In America, St. Patrick's Day means green clothes, green beer -- and even green rivers. Yet according to experts, the real St. Patrick didn't even wear green. The earliest images of Ireland's patron saint show him wearing a dark blue, similar to...
FESTIVAL
UPI News

Wisconsin woman collects one four-leaf clover a day for 258 days

March 17 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin woman is seeking a Guinness World Record to make St. Patrick proud after she collected a four-leaf clover every day for 258 consecutive days. Betina Reich of Eau Claire said she has had the luck o' the Irish in her hunts for four-leaf clovers since she was 10 years old, and early in the COVID-19 pandemic she started collecting one every day until she had found a clover a day for 112 straight days.
Popculture

Disney World Attraction Permanently Closes 51 Years After Its Opening

Disney has officially shuttered one of its fan-favorite attractions. Walt Disney World's Spirit of Aloha dinner show has permanently closed more than 50 years after it first opened and two years after it closed alongside many other attractions amid the ongoing pandemic. The news was confirmed by reporter Scott Gustin and several outlets, including Tikiman's Unofficial Polynesian Resort Pages, a well-known resource for Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, as well as InsideTheMagic.com. Disney has not confirmed the news itself.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
The Albany Herald

No blarney: Five St. Patrick's Day facts

It's the day when everybody gets the Irish spirit. St. Patrick's Day has been observed as a religious holiday for more than a millennium. Here's some fun facts about everybody's favorite Irish holiday. * St. Patrick didn't drive the snakes out of Ireland. * The holiday is celebrated on the...
FESTIVAL
BigCountryHomepage

Victims in fiery college crash identified by DPS

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified the nine people killed in a fiery crash Tuesday night after a University of the Southwest van carrying golf team members was hit head on by a Dodge truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SH 115 and FM 1788. According to DPS, […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem 12-year-old has knack for finding 4-leaf clovers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mills Douglas has an eye for luck and a heart for sharing his luck with others.  He can spot a four-leaf clover in a jiffy. “Sometimes it’s right there in front of your nose,” said the 12-year-old who has a knack for finding them.  His first one is framed, and another […]
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene man killed in motorcycle crash identified

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man killed in a motorcycle crash has been identified. Billiejoe Brooks, Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 5200 block of Loop 322 around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Abilene Police Department. Police say Brooks was traveling west on the overpass when his […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Friday Morning Fires: Nearly 45,000 acres burned in Eastland County as ‘extreme risk’ continues

(KTAB/KRBC) – Nearly 45,000 acres were burned in Eastland County overnight during a complex of fires that are only 2% contained as an ‘extreme risk’ for wildfires continues. The Texas A&M Forest Service reports the largest fire, dubbed the Kidd Fire, is sitting at 1% contained and has burned 33,000 acres in the Carbon/Gorman areas […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

BigCountryHomepage

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

www.bigcountryhomepage.com is dedicated to providing local news, weather, and sports for Abilene and the Big Country.

 https://www.bigcountryhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy