ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

All remaining Covid travel measures to be axed even as cases continue to rise

By Nina Lloyd
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Lklio_0eiWoVP800

Tourism companies have hailed the “final game-changer” as all remaining Covid travel measures are axed even as cases continue to rise in the UK.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said lifting the requirements, which include pre-travel tests for unvaccinated people, would allow “greater freedom in time for Easter” to go abroad.

After a meeting with senior ministers on Monday, he confirmed the measures were ending for travel to the UK from 4am on Friday under the Government’s plans for “living with Covid”.

The removal of all travel restrictions is the final game-changer - people can now go on holiday or visit family and friends overseas without all of the stress that comes with testing before they return home

Derek Jones, Kuoni

The Department for Transport (DfT) said a “range of contingency measures” would be kept in reserve so ministers could take “swift and proportionate action” in the face of potential new variants.

The department said they would “only be implemented in extreme circumstances”, but it was understood the measures would include targeted testing from a country that has seen a new strain emerge.

Demand for foreign holidays has jumped since the start of the year and there is a newfound “air of positivity” within the sector, airline executives said in response to the move.

Derek Jones, chief executive of Kuoni, a tourism company, said bookings had surged in recent months for destinations including the Maldives, Mauritius, the Caribbean and Europe.

“The removal of all travel restrictions is the final game-changer – people can now go on holiday or visit family and friends overseas without all of the stress that comes with testing before they return home,” he said.

People want to go away, and there is a real air of positivity within the sector now

Tim Alderslade, Airlines

“Finally, we’ve seen the back of the unpopular and ineffective passenger locator forms, which were always a hassle to complete.

Travel has been in turmoil for two years but now it’s back.”

Mr Jones branded passenger locator forms used to track people after outbreaks of the virus, which are among the measures to axed on Friday, “unpopular and ineffective”.

The time-consuming forms require people to fill in travel details, their address in the UK and vaccination status.

Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines, said “the time to return to the skies is now” as travellers prepare for Easter and summer.

“People want to go away, and there is a real air of positivity within the sector now,” he said.

I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today – providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps

Aviation minister Robert Courts said: “Everything we have worked for – every jab, every test, and the sacrifices made by the whole country means that finally, nearly two years on, we can all travel without bureaucratic restrictions.”

He added that he “hope(d) to never see a day” where the restrictions were reintroduced.

The Transport Secretary said: “I said we wouldn’t keep travel measures in place for any longer than necessary, which we’re delivering on today – providing more welcome news and greater freedom for travellers ahead of the Easter holidays.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the Government would continue to monitor potential new variants but that the final restrictions could now be lifted due to the success of the vaccination programme.

The move comes as coronavirus infections are rising in all four UK nations for the first time since the end of January, according to estimates from the Office for National Statistics.

The numbers for hospital patients with Covid were also rising, up 19% week-on-week in England.

A further 91,345 confirmed cases were reported on Wednesday.

Comments / 5

Jim Kurasz
15h ago

looks like I'm flying to Vegas this year, unvaccinated. all I had to do was stand my ground too

Reply(1)
7
LACEY BUSH
16h ago

You know how many CCP virus 🦠 transmissions were prevented by TSA? ZERO.

Reply
6
Related
The Independent

Russian airline operates eight-hour flight to nowhere after it was due to enter Canadian airspace

Aeroflot was forced to operate an eight-hour “flight to nowhere” after Canada banned Russian planes from its airspace in response to the invasion of Ukraine.New York-bound flight SU124 departed from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport at 2.40pm on Sunday, 27 February, and flew more than a third of the journey before turning back.Four hours in, when the Boeing 777 had almost got as far as Greenland, the decision was made to return to Russia.Although the US has yet to follow in the footsteps of the UK and the EU in banning Russian airlines from its airspace, the news that Canada...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Courts
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Grant Shapps
The Independent

Mother and daughter turned away from UK border after fleeing Ukraine

A mother and a daughter who fled the war in Ukraine have said they were turned away from the UK border as they tried to reach friends in Wales.Alena Semenova, 22, and Tetyana Tsybanyuk, 40, from Kyiv, escaped the conflict and drove over 1,500 miles to a ferry port in Calais only to be told they could not make the crossing without a visa.The two women have been offered sanctuary with Ms Semenova’s godparents Graham and Alla Blackledge, who live in Glasbury-on-Wye, near Brecon.But when they told officials they were refugees and were seeking asylum in Britain, the border guard...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traveler#Europe#Uk#Government#Dft
AZFamily

CDC advises Americans to avoid travel to Mexico due to high COVID levels

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Spring break is here, which means people will be traveling to one of the most popular vacation spots: Mexico. A few weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moved Mexico’s travel advisory rating to a level 4 which means very high risk for COVID-19. Mexico is open to travelers, but the CDC is advising people to avoid traveling there. Safety and violent crime in the country are concerns since the U.S. embassy in Mexico issued an emergency alert after two Canadians were killed at a Playa del Carmen luxury hotel in January.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Urgent warning as deadly Japanese encephalitis virus spreads fast across Australia because of the RAIN as NSW records its first case

Australia's chief medical officer has beefed up the nation's response to the Japanese encephalitis virus as NSW reports its first case. Acting Chief Medical Officer Sonya Bennett on Friday declared the mosquito-borne virus a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance, as dozens of suspected cases across the country are investigated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

552K+
Followers
185K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy