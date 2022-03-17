ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukrainian official says Russian forces have abducted another mayor

By Brad Dress
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3azSCR_0eiWo8Qu00
© Getty Images

A Ukrainian official on Thursday said Russia had captured another Ukrainian mayor from a town in northeastern Ukraine.

Russian forces abducted Viktor Tereshchenko, the mayor of Velykoburlutska, Kharkiv Regional State Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said in a video posted to Facebook, according to CNN.

Syniehubov said Russia "kidnapped" the mayor from his workplace.

"We have news today that [the Russians] captured the head of the Velykoburlutska community, Viktor Nikolaevich Tereshchenko," Syniehubov said, per CNN. "Victor Nikolaevich was kidnapped simply from his workplace and taken to the local police station. They are holding him and will not release him."

Ukraine has alleged that Russian troops have captured multiple mayors since launching a full-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba on Wednesday said the mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, had been rescued in a "special operation" after being arrested by Russian authorities.

“The President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa spoke with the released mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” the Ukrainian defense ministry tweeted. "’We do not abandon ours,’ said the President.”

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Paranoid Putin Arrests His Own Military Chief Accusing Him Of Leaking Information

Russian President Vladimir Putin's paranoia is allegedly causing him to make drastic moves and decisions as the war with Ukraine continues to not go the way he wanted. Putin has reportedly arrested his own military chief General Roman Gavrilov for "leaking" military information that a source claims, "led to loss of [Russian soldier's] life."
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Ukraine#Cnn#Melitopol#Ukrainian#Velykoburlutska#Russians
The Independent

Ukraine ‘downs five Russian planes and helicopter’ after Putin invades

Ukraine claims it has shot down five Russian warplanes and a helicopter following Vladimir Putin’s invasion. The Russian aircraft were brought down over the eastern Luhansk region, Kiev said.Russia’s defence ministry has denied the claim, saying it had taken Ukrainian bases “out of action” and incapacitated the country’s air defences within hours.Early this morning Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine after Mr Putin authorised military action.He warned other countries any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen”.The first explosions were heard across the country shortly after 5am, in cities including Kiev, Kharkiv and...
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian warship told to ‘go f–k yourself’ destroyed in battle: Report

A Russian warship that reportedly attacked Ukrainian border guards on Snake Island after the group told the ship to “go f—k yourself” has been destroyed, according to new reports this week. According to the Times of London, Ukrainian military sources said the Vasily Bykov – a massive...
MILITARY
Fortune

‘If the Russian army doesn’t start moving soon, it’s really screwed’: How badly is the Ukraine war going for Russia’s military?

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Russia’s “military operation” in Ukraine has proved to be a “success,” President Vladimir Putin asserted in an address to the nation on Wednesday. The situation on the ground doesn’t seem to agree.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
The Week

More Russian troops were killed in Ukraine in 2 weeks than U.S. troops in entire Iraq War, U.S. estimates

Russian forces continue to make inroads in southern Ukraine, but few military experts seem to think the war is going very well for Russia. The invading army has suffered "very, very significant casualties," a U.S. official told CBS News on Wednesday, putting the U.S. estimate at between 5,000 and 6,000 Russian troops killed in action. That's comparable to losses in World War II battles, the U.S. official said. It's also, as Fox News' Jacqui Heinrich notes, "more than the number of Americans killed during the Iraq War."
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
The Hill

The Hill

509K+
Followers
61K+
Post
385M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy