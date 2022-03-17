Ukrainian official says Russian forces have abducted another mayor

© Getty Images

A Ukrainian official on Thursday said Russia had captured another Ukrainian mayor from a town in northeastern Ukraine.

Russian forces abducted Viktor Tereshchenko, the mayor of Velykoburlutska, Kharkiv Regional State Administration head Oleh Syniehubov said in a video posted to Facebook, according to CNN.

Syniehubov said Russia "kidnapped" the mayor from his workplace.

"We have news today that [the Russians] captured the head of the Velykoburlutska community, Viktor Nikolaevich Tereshchenko," Syniehubov said, per CNN. "Victor Nikolaevich was kidnapped simply from his workplace and taken to the local police station. They are holding him and will not release him."

Ukraine has alleged that Russian troops have captured multiple mayors since launching a full-scale invasion of the country on Feb. 24.

Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba on Wednesday said the mayor of Melitopol, Ukraine, Ivan Fedorov, had been rescued in a "special operation" after being arrested by Russian authorities.

“The President of Ukraine @ZelenskyyUa spoke with the released mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov,” the Ukrainian defense ministry tweeted. "’We do not abandon ours,’ said the President.”