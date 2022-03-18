Family of slain 37-year-old man petition for co-naming street in his honor

It’s been five years since the tragic death of 37-year-old Delwran Small, who was killed by an off-duty police officer back in 2016. Now, his family is aiming to keep his memory alive.

They are seeking a street co-naming in his honor.

The incident happened on Bradford Street and Atlantic Avenue. Small was killed by Officer Wayne Isaacs.

Community advocates, along with family and friends of Delwran Small, walked the streets of East New York Thursday - many knocking on doors and talking to neighbors.

The goal is to collect as many signatures as possible for a petition to be presented at next week’s Community Board 5 meeting.

Members will vote to pass a resolution for the street co-naming request. Delwran’s sister Victoria tells News 12 they did not see accountability following his death, as officer Issacs was acquitted on murder and manslaughter charges.

She tells News 12 she just wants her brother to be proud of her and to see the street co-naming into fruition.