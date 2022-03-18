ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scranton, PA

Second attempt at Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade

By Cody Butler
WBRE
WBRE
 22 hours ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The second attempt at Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade is happening Saturday . While it got postponed last weekend because of the snowstorm. Businesses are getting another chance to capitalize.

People love the parade atmosphere and the party that goes along with it. Eyewitness News spoke with two businesses that are ready for you to celebrate the Irish heritage.

In its 60 years, Scranton’s St. Patrick’s Parade has only been canceled and postponed just a few times.

“Last weekend was a very long day, but everybody had fun and we’re just happy to see what happens next weekend,” said Jeff Keating, Bar Manager, Backyard Ale House

Bud Light is making a delivery to Backyard Ale House ahead of Saturday. The crew is stocking up for another busy weekend, after the parade’s postponement.

WATCH: Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade Through the Years

“We were nervous to see what the turnout will be. We were actually pleasantly surprised, very busy day for us,” Keating said.

Bars and restaurants downtown are looking to ‘double-dip’ in hopes to repeat last weekend’s crowd.

“It’s good for us to make up for some lost time that we were down due to COVID,” Keating explained.

“The moment they announced the change we immediately picked up I think about 50 room nights within an hour and we are now on track to sell out,” said Dee Desai, Senior Sales Manager, Hilton Scranton & Conference Center.

Dee Desai says similar to the first go around, Hilton Scranton is offering a no cover, two live bands, outdoor and indoor space, plenty to drink, and more on parade day.

“Upon hearing that you know, they will postpone it, you would think its bad news. But based on the amount of people that we had in here we were able to get a lot of business going and now that we are going to do it a second time, we’re looking to double down,” Desai explained.

You can watch the parade live, featuring Honorary Grand Marshall Mark Hiller as coverage begins this Saturday, March 19 at noon on WBRE.

As a reminder, if you are going to downtown Scranton, there will be some road closures ahead of and during the parade.

WBRE

Band honors veterans on St. Patrick’s Day

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway Thursday night. But one stands out because it’s a tribute to dozens of local veterans. A local pipe and drum band put on a special performance in Luzerne County. The Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band kicked off their bar crawl […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Expanding the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people in our area spent the day outdoors enjoying the weather on the Lackawanna River Heritage Trail. Once the sunset, officials announced to extend the trail through several communities in Luzerne County. Sunny skies and a warm breeze made ideal conditions Wednesday for a run on the Lackawanna River […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Annual Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Saint Patrick’s Day ride to kick off

DALTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The annual Anthracite Bicycle Coalition Saint Patrick’s Day ride is taking place Thursday evening. Rain or shine all ages and skill levels are invited, and it’s free. “We have one every St. Patrick’s Day, we have a St. Patrick’s Day ride, typically a Memorial Day ride, and then Thanksgiving event. […]
DALTON, PA
WBRE

Love of the Irish dance lives in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people celebrate the Irish on St. Patrick’s Day once a year but others share the Irish culture through dance each and every day. Here at the McElligott School of Irish Dance, the dancers are practicing ahead of their performance in Stroudsburg 43 annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this weekend. We […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
