Gloucester names first woman to SWAT team

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office had named the first woman to their Special Operation Unit (SWAT).

Deputy Danielle Woodard was named to the SWAT team after a long process involving both mental and physical exams. She was required to pass physical fitness and firearm exams with scores in the 90 percentile or higher.

Woodard also had to meet with an interview board to determine her aptitude, experience and motivation.

“She passed all areas exceptionally well and is a welcome addition to the unit,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

