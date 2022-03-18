ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, VA

Gloucester names first woman to SWAT team

By Nathan Crawford
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dg8wF_0eiWndYH00

GLOUCESTER, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office had named the first woman to their Special Operation Unit (SWAT).

Click here to subscribe to our breaking news email alerts

Deputy Danielle Woodard was named to the SWAT team after a long process involving both mental and physical exams. She was required to pass physical fitness and firearm exams with scores in the 90 percentile or higher.

Woodard also had to meet with an interview board to determine her aptitude, experience and motivation.

“She passed all areas exceptionally well and is a welcome addition to the unit,” the Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 2

Related
WAVY News 10

Video: Container falls on CPD cruiser, over SC bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Video shows the moment a container fell onto a Charleston Police Department cruiser, crushing part of it, and then fall over the Wando Bridge during strong winds last weekend. Much of the Lowcountry saw high winds as a cold front moved across the region on March 12; police had to shut […]
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gloucester County, VA
Gloucester County, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Sports
Gloucester County, VA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swat Team#Swat#Special Operation Unit#The Sheriff S Office#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WAVY News 10

Texas deputy killed trying to save people from fire

EASTLAND COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Eastland County deputy was tragically killed while trying to save citizens from devastating fires overnight. The Cisco Police Department confirms Deputy Barbara Fenley died during the fires. They say, “she was a special servant and an attribute to our profession. We will kneel in prayer for her family, friends […]
EASTLAND COUNTY, TX
WAVY News 10

One hospitalized after stabbing outside convenience store

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — One person is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries after a stabbing took place outside of a Sterling convenience store on Friday. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said that they responded to W. Church Road for the stabbing and established a perimeter. They said on Twitter that a person of […]
STERLING, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

23K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy