Tempted to sneak into Interstate 70’s mountain express lanes when they’re closed? Smile — soon you’ll be captured on camera, or at least your vehicle will. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday signed a bill into law allowing the Colorado Department of Transportation and its vendor to use the express lanes’ existing license plate cameras to send automatic fines up to $250 to owners of vehicles caught venturing into them when they’re closed. The narrower-than-normal express lanes were added on I-70’s inside shoulders and typically are open only on weekends and holidays, when mountain traffic is heavier.

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO