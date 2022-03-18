ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

How will Texas address mail-in voting issues?

By Jala Washington
KXAN
KXAN
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JBaWU_0eiWnSnA00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — We’ve been digging deeper into why 13% of mail-in ballots were rejected in the March Texas primary.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office told us most happened because voters didn’t provide any identification on their carrier envelopes. Thirteen percent statewide amounts to more than 23,000 votes that were never counted.

For perspective: in a smaller, more conservative county, Potter, home to Amarillo, more than 16% — roughly one out of every six voters — had their ballots rejected.

In Austin , it was a little better at 8%. But if you think about it, that’s still roughly one out of every 12 people who voted by mail who had their ballots rejected.

At first, Pam Robers, of Travis County, experienced issues first hand.

“It’s notice of carrier defect,” Robers said, showing Capitol Correspondent Jala Washington her alert her ballot was rejected.

She got an email from an address she didn’t recognize.

“Then you scroll down, and it says your carrier envelope did not contain your driver’s license number,” Robers said.

She voted early, so she still had time to fix it.

“There were lots of hurdles to try and to make this happen,” Robers said. “Instructions that weren’t clear, telling you to do one thing in the tracking system, then if you did, it wouldn’t work. It’s no wonder a lot of people’s votes were rejected or weren’t counted.”

Robers knows others weren’t as fortunate as her in being able to correct mistakes. Sam Taylor with the Texas Secretary of State’s Office said they plan to make the process more clear.

“It’s a very easy mistake to fix,” Taylor said. “We’re looking at ways that we can highlight that section [where personal identification information is required], draw more attention to it for mailing voters and also engage in a more robust voter education campaign statewide, including TV advertisements. We’ve already run radio advertisements, digital advertisements, billboards. We’re looking to get feedback from a lot of the major counties, with small, medium and large-sized counties, to share best practices.”

Grace Chimene, president of The League of Women Voters of Texas, feels more awareness should’ve been spread upfront. She’s also now working to educate voters, but she wonders if that’ll be enough.

“Really what needs to happen is this legislation that created this problem needs to be fixed,” Chimene said. “This is not necessary.”

The Texas voting website does detail the new mail-in process, though Robers questions how useful that’ll be for elderly people like her.

“It would have been nice to have more time to get the public educated,” Robers said.

The law isn’t going anywhere, at least for now. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court ruled in favor of Texas in three separate legal challenges.

The U.S. 5th Circuit said the civil rights and political groups challenging the mail-in ballot provisions and elimination of straight-ticket voting sued the wrong entity.

The judges ruled they can’t sue the Texas Secretary of State’s Office, because it is not responsible for enforcing the challenged laws.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 17

The Detangler
22h ago

I suppose we need to set up schools whose only function will be to teach READING to adults enabling them to read and understand at an 8th grade level. Then address the problem in our public schools that upcoming kids can read and understand. That’s all that needs to be done. The instructions are quite clear.

Reply
6
Jean Williamson Briscoe
22h ago

I see people three quarters dead shopping for groceries, why can’t they drag themselves out to vote??? There are a few legitimate issues to vote by mail, but I will not be voting by mail as long as I can walk.

Reply
6
Sparkie65
22h ago

Eliminate mail in voting PERIOD, since it is SOOOO difficult for some people! This is what happens when you abuse a system! You ruin it for everyone!

Reply(5)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Elections
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
City
Amarillo, TX
Local
Texas Elections
KXAN

City of Austin looking to address ‘child care deserts’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s become harder over the years for parents to find child care providers, but the city is hoping to change that. According to the Texas Tribune, 8% of child care providers closed permanently since the start of the pandemic and 57% of Texas counties still qualify as child care deserts — that […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Reaction and support after 9 dead in USW van crash

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech University said Jones AT&T Stadium will be lit in blue and red Wednesday night to honor the lives lost in an Andrews County crash. The University of the Southwest (USW) men’s and women’s golf teams were headed back to Hobbs Tuesday evening after a competition in Midland. Reaction […]
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Straight Ticket Voting#Early Voting#Elderly People#State#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
KXAN

KXAN

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy