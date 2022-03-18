ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Women’s History Month: Words of Wisdom

By Constance Cherise
manchesterinklink.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHer Story: How Women and Girls Transformed the World!. Join the Smithsonian American Women’s History Initiative for virtual workshops for children ages 3-6 and their adult companions. Learn about art, history, and more! Educators from the Smithsonian will lead three different 30-minute programs that incorporate close looking at art and historical...

manchesterinklink.com

AOL Corp

Many African American last names hold weight of Black history

Oluale Kossula: That’s the name author Zora Neale Hurston used when she greeted Cudjo Lewis, the last known survivor of the transatlantic slave trade and the subject of her nonfiction book “Barracoon.” He was delighted at being addressed by the name his mother gave him, according to Hurston’s account of the hours they spent in 1927 piecing together his life on that balmy summer day in Alabama.
SOCIETY
Smithonian

Why a Schoolteacher Spent 70 Years Collecting Thousands of Black History Artifacts

Elizabeth Meaders is telling a story. “This is Bill Richmond,” the retired teacher says, reaching down to pick up an early 19th-century etching of a Black man. Born into slavery on Staten Island before the Revolutionary War, he was, according to local legend, “accosted by three Redcoats—and proceeded to beat all three of them.” A British commander was so impressed, Meaders continues, that he convinced Richmond’s owner to free him and brought him back to England, where he became a boxing legend known for his bobbing-and-weaving style almost two centuries before Muhammad Ali. Richmond later set up a boxing academy and served as an usher at George IV’s 1821 coronation. “He was America’s first sports superstar—and nobody knows anything about him,” says Meaders. “This is an example of the need for this collection, because it’s loaded with untold stories.”
EDUCATION
Washington Post

The historical truth about women burned at the stake in America? Most were Black.

Kali Nicole Gross is the national endowment for the humanities professor of African American studies at Emory University. Her forthcoming book is “Vengeance Feminism: Lessons from Lawless Black Women.”. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. Popular lore surrounding the Salem witch trials summons images of...
SOCIETY
Washington Post

African Americans say the teaching of Black history is under threat

Jamarah Amani insists that her four children, ages 8 to 21, learn Black history. “There’s not very much incorporated into public school education, which is why I have done a combination of home schooling and public schools over the years,” said Amani, 41, a Miami-area midwife. Now, she...
SOCIETY
ARTnews

Vienna’s Kunsthistorisches Museum Says It Owns ‘Salvator Mundi’ Painting by Titian

Click here to read the full article. Last Friday, the Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna returned to view a Renaissance painting of Jesus Christ, portrayed as “Salvator Mundi” or the Savior of the World. The painting’s creator was for a while uncertain, but now the museum has determined the true maker of this work, titled Christ with an Orb (ca. 1520/30): none other than the Venetian master Titian. The Kunsthistorisches Museum Vienna, which holds the second-largest collection of work by Titian in the world, recently established a multi-year research project, with the support Fund for Scientific Research/FWF, to analyze all the works by...
MUSEUMS
The Independent

British Museum announces first exhibition on female spiritual beings

The British Museum will open the first major exhibition exploring female spiritual beings later this year, including a contemporary icon of the Hindu goddess Kali.Feminine Power: The Divine To The Demonic opens at the British Museum in London in May and will explore female spiritual beings in world belief and mythological traditions around the globe.The exhibition will feature ancient sculptures, sacred artefacts and contemporary art from six continents to explore the diversity of ways in which femininity has been perceived across the globe, from the ancient world to the present.Belinda Crerar, curator at the British Museum, said “This exhibition is...
MUSEUMS
Houston Chronicle

Book World: How the South was transformed by the fall of Jim Crow, and how it wasn't

- - - In the Jim Crow South, "a gesture could blow up a town." So wrote James Baldwin in a 1960 essay about student civil rights activists at Florida A&M. At the Tallahassee airport, Baldwin watched as a White woman beamed at the Black chauffeur who had come to meet her. "If she were smiling at me that way I would expect to shake her hand," he wrote. Such an action, of course, would have spelled disaster. "Danger, even the threat of death, would immediately fill the air." Black men did not shake the hands of White women; to do so was to upend the "folkways" of the Jim Crow South and to threaten the foundations of that society.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Oregonian

With Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera in spotlight, Portland exhibit tells story of Mexican modernism

People who knew Frida Kahlo said she had a deep voice, laughed loudly and swore. Like other women of her era, she painted her nails red and knew her way around a good red lipstick, but she encouraged her heavy unibrow and didn’t bleach her mustache. She wore her hair in braids and ribbons coiled around her head, and she wore emphatic jewelry — large necklaces, earrings and a lot of rings whose design and materials firmly connected her with her own and her country’s Indigenous heritage. Her clothing, which also drew from traditional Mexican styles, was voluminous, colorful, exuberant.
PORTLAND, OR
News 12

Our Lives: Black preaching in America

Dr. Lerone Martin joins Gwen Edwards in this week’s Our Lives to discuss Black preaching in America. Dr. Martin shares how his book "Preaching on Wax" honors preachers throughout the ages.
SOCIETY
The Conversation U.S.

Plantations could be used to teach about US slavery if stories are told truthfully

State legislatures across the United States are cracking down on discussions of race and racism in the classroom. School boards are attempting to ban books that deal with difficult histories. Lawmakers are targeting initiatives that promote diversity, equity and inclusion in higher education. Such efforts raise questions about whether students in the U.S. will ever be able to engage in free and meaningful discussions about the history of slavery in America and the effect it had on the nation. As cultural geographers, we see a potential venue for these kinds of discussions that we believe to be an overlooked and poorly used...
MUSEUMS
Distractify

The Most Anticipated Books by Women Coming This Year

Nearly a million books are published in the United States each year, and the percentage of titles written by women continues to increase. From intense thrillers to LGBTQ masterpieces to heart-stopping romance and more, women are telling a lot of great stories – almost too many to count. Almost.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
abovethelaw.com

‘Cultural’ Stigmatization For Thee But Not For Me

You may not have noticed, but I have taken a break from my writing here at Above the Law. The reasons are long and important: I recently moved, started a new job, and welcomed my first child into the world. Needless to say, my available time to write has been limited. But every now and again I come across something so irritating I can’t keep my mouth shut or my fingers off the keyboard. Others may choose a more rigorous or perhaps more inspired method of creativity, but I credit sheer annoyance for some of my best work.
SOCIETY
Deadline

Disney World Performance Featuring Racist Stereotypes Of Native Americans Draws Criticism

Click here to read the full article. What’s been a bad stretch for Disney Parks’ self-declared “Inclusion” initiative got a little worse this week as video surfaced online of a high school cheer team from Texas performing a routine at Walt Disney World that contained racist stereotypes of Native Americans. The Port Neches-Groves “Indianettes” High School drill team wore fringed costumes and did dance moves reminiscent of those seen in Native American cultures on the park’s Main Street this week. Their cheer included the words “scalp ’em Indians, scalp ’em” repeated as they performed. Tara Houska, an Ojibwe tribal attorney and...
PORT NECHES, TX
Tractona

American have unique Vision|The American History

Americans have a unique vision of themselves and their role in the world. Unlike perhaps any other peoples in history, Americans see themselves as people of destiny and a people who were put here to do something phenomenal and something significant for history and for all peoples of the earth. This unique self-concept, sometimes perceived as arrogance, is deeply grounded in a set of archetypes that Americans use to form their vision of themselves in the world. And no other archetype is as powerful in the American psyche than that of the cowboy.

