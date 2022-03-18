ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Public returned to UK attractions in 2021 as lockdown eased

BBC
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVisitor attractions welcomed a quarter more visitors in 2021, but the numbers are still below pre-pandemic levels. The Association of Leading Visitor Attractions (Alva) said there was strong demand for gardens, parks, forests and zoos in the UK. But while visitor numbers were up 25% on 2020, overall they...

Esquire

This Livestream of Planes Trying to Land at London's Heathrow Airport in Gale-Force Winds Is a Phenomenon

As one of the 187,000 people watching planes try to land at Heathrow airport on the YouTube channel Big Jet TV, I was lucky enough, just now, to hear our host say, "It's a big old bully boy 777 right here." Then, when the passenger plane landed successfully: "Oh, flippin heck!" Earlier on, you could watch a huge jet sway horizontally in the wind as host Jerry Dyer, standing on the ground beneath it, yelled, "Easy, son!" As it approached the runway, he added, "GO ON THEN!" And, when it was even closer: "DROP IT!"
BBC

Covid: Decision on Scotland's final restrictions and UK travel rules to end

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Tuesday morning. 1. Decision over lifting Scotland's final restrictions. The Scottish cabinet meets later to decide whether all remaining Covid restrictions can be lifted as planned. Measures such as mask-wearing in shops and on public transport are scheduled to stop being legal requirements from 21 March but, with some data suggesting that Covid is more widespread than ever and many hospitals full, we examine whether the lifting of the final restrictions might be paused.
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Reportedly Relocating To Windsor? Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Want To Be Closer To Queen Elizabeth

Prince William and Kate Middleton are, reportedly, eyeing a move to Windsor. Prince William and Kate Middleton moved to Kensington Palace in 2017. Before this, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge resided in Nottingham Cottage after they tied the knot in 2011. Two years later, Prince William and Middleton moved into Princess Margaret’s former home, Apartment 1A.
BBC

P&O: Agency worker describes Cairnryan 'mystery bus tour'

An agency worker brought in at short notice to replace sacked P&O Ferries staff said he turned and left when he realised what was going on. Mark Canet-Baldwin, from Hull, says he was hired a week ago and was kept in the dark about the ship he would be on.
The Independent

Passenger locator forms and pre-travel tests to be axed on Friday

All remaining coronavirus travel measures including passenger locator forms will end on Friday, the Transport Secretary has said, in a move that will make foreign holidays easier even as coronavirus cases rise in the UK.Grant Shapps said on Monday that the changes, which also include the requirement for unvaccinated people to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the UK, will “mean greater freedom in time for Easter”.These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for EasterGrant ShappsAfter a meeting with senior ministers, he said the measures will end for travel to the UK...
Shropshire Star

Protesters demand P&O reverses ‘appalling’ decision to sack 800 workers

Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne on Friday. Hundreds of protesters gathered at UK ports demanding P&O Ferries to reverse its “appalling” decision to sack 800 seafarers. Demonstrations were held in Dover, Liverpool, Hull and Larne in Northern Ireland a day after the DP World-owned...
Nature.com

Compliance with the first UK covid-19 lockdown and the compounding effects of weather

The effectiveness of containment measures has been shown to depend on both epidemiological and sociological mechanisms, most notably compliance with national lockdown rules. Yet, there has been growing discontent with social distancing rules during national lockdowns across several countries, particularly among certain demographic and socio-economic groups. Using a highly granular dataset on compliance of over 105,000 individuals between March and May 2020 in the United Kingdom (UK), we find that compliance with lockdown policies was initially high in the overall population during the earlier phase of the pandemic, but that compliance fell substantially over time, especially among specific segments of society. Warmer temperatures increased the non-compliance of individuals who are male, divorced, part-time employed, and/or parent of more than two children. Thus, while epidemiologically the virus spread was naturally more limited during theÂ warmer period of 2020, sociologically the higher temperature led to lower individual-level compliance with public health measures. As long as new strains emerge, governments may thereforeÂ be required to complement vaccination campaigns with targeted and time limited restrictions. Since non-complying individuals at the beginning of the pandemic share certain characteristics with vaccination sceptics, understanding their compliance behaviour will remain essential for future policymaking.
The Independent

‘One to keep an eye on’: Covid infections rise across the UK

Covid infections have increased across all four nations of the UK, reaching record highs in Scotland, as a scientific adviser to the government warned of the need to “keep an eye on” the rising prevalence of the virus.A total of 2.6 million people caught the disease in the week to 5 March, up from 2.4 million, according to new estimates from the Office for National Statistics. It is the first time since the end of January that all nations have seen a simultaneous week-on-week increase in infections, and is the clearest indication yet that the virus is once again...
Reuters

UK not easing rules for Ukrainian refugees, minister says

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain is not easing its rules for Ukrainian refugees seeking to come to Britain but it does expect its existing route to expand quickly, minister for Europe James Cleverly said on Monday. Britain has already announced visa schemes for those who have family in the...
WDBO

UK easing COVID-19 testing, monitoring despite case uptick

LONDON — (AP) — After dropping nearly all coronavirus restrictions last month, Britain is now ending some of its most widespread COVID-19 testing and monitoring programs, a move some scientists fear will complicate efforts to track the virus and detect worrisome new variants. Officials have largely dismissed those...
The Independent

Covid news - live: Omicron variant spreads as UK cases surge

Covid cases are rising across the UK with the "Stealth Omicron" variant accounting for 57 per cent of cases in England.Stealth Omicron is a subvariant of the Omicron mutation which experts fear might be more transmissible.The latest data from the Office for National Statistics Covid-19 Infections Survey showed an increase in cases across the whole of the UK.Separate figures show there more than 72,000 new cases reporterd on 13 March, down from 84,000 on 10 March.Sajid Javid, the health secretary, said on Monday morning a rise in infections was to be "expected" following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in...
BBC

Gatwick Express: Non-stop train service to London resumes

Non-stop trains from London to Gatwick Airport running seven days a week are scheduled to resume next month after more than two years. Gatwick Express was suspended in March 2020 as passengers numbers dipped due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The service resumed on weekdays in December, but was axed two...
Mashed

The UK City With The Most Diverse Food Scene In The World

Travel site Radical Storage put together data from Trip Advisor to delve into the eating offerings of the 50 most visited cities in the world and discovered an interesting fact about one city in The United Kingdom. The U.K. is comprised of England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland and is known for many things, from being the birthplace of William Shakespeare and the home of The Beatles to their Premier League football and the Tower of London, Stonehenge, Loch Ness, and the royal family (via PlanetWare). Clearly, the UK has a lot going on.
