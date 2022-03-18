Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Down top target after Adams trade

The Packers and Cobb agreed to a restructure of his contract Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The status of Cobb likely was tied to Aaron Rodgers' decision, and once the latter opted to return to Green Bay and signed an extension, some maneuvering was required to get the Packers below the salary cap. According to Silverstein, Cobb's salary has been reduced from $8.5 million to $3 million for the upcoming season. Now that he's sticking in Green Bay for a 10th campaign, Cobb will look to build upon the 28-375-5 line he put together on 39 targets across 12 games in 2021.

