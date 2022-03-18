Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Down top target after Adams trade

Hopkins (knee) and the Cardinals agreed to a restructured contract earlier this week, AZ Sports 98.7 FM reports. The restructure gives Arizona an additional $10.7 million in cap space, but WR Christian Kirk (Jaguars) and RB Chase Edmonds (Dolphins) both are headed to Florida nonetheless. The Cardinals did retain two key free agents on offense, TE Zach Ertz and RB James Conner, and they presumably expect WR Rondale Moore to have a bigger role in his second pro season. That still leaves Hopkins as an overwhelming favorite to lead the team in targets, assuming he has better luck staying on the field this year. To that end, he was expected to complete his rehab from MCL surgery at some point in February, potentially giving him enough time to gain full clearance for spring practices. Hopkins will turn 30 in June, right around the time the Cardinals meet for mandatory minicamp.
