ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Down top target after Adams trade

CBS Sports
 22 hours ago

Rodgers lost top target Davante Adams on Thursday when the Packers agreed to trade the wide receiver to the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers After Davante Adams News

On Thursday night, the Green Bay Packers shocked the football world by trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to start wondering if Aaron Rodgers knew this was going to happen. Immediately after the trade, NFL insider Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport both said the same thing.
NFL
ClutchPoints

What Aaron Rodgers truly believed about Davante Adams trade situation

Aaron Rodgers may have ended up returning to the Green Bay Packers this offseason, but his Last Dance post with Davante Adams before the year began ultimately still came true. The pair will now be making sweet touchdown symphonies with different musicians heading into the 2022 NFL season. But if you told Aaron Rodgers if this is how he imagined things would shake out, he reportedly would’ve been surprised.
NFL
Yardbarker

Davante Adams gives Green Bay Packers two choices

When the Green Bay Packers agreed to terms with quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week, there was optimism that this would pave the way for a deal for his favorite wide receiver target: Davante Adams. Several days in, it appears that the positivity was misguided. Adams is coming off a year...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Adam Schefter
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Raiders#Espn Com
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

Bills Reportedly Cut Former First-Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills have cut veteran defensive tackle Star Lotulelei, per NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Lotulelei was set to cost the Bills a $7.7 million cap hit through the 2022 season. The 32-year-old DT logged a career-low 17 tackles and 3.0 sacks through 11 games and eight starts this past season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jakeem Grant: Heading to Cleveland

Grant (ankle) agreed to a three-year deal with the Browns on Tuesday that's worth up to $13.8 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Grant missed the final game of 2021 with an ankle issue, but it won't affect his outlook in free agency. Chicago acquired the 29-year-old from Miami in October, and he finished the campaign with 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 493 yards on 21 kick returns and 250 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. Grant is likely to see most of his action in the return game for Cleveland, as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Browns' Anthony Walker: Re-ups on one-year deal

Walker agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Browns on Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Walker led Cleveland with 113 combined tackles last season, and the All-Pro middle linebacker is now set to run it back with the team for the 2022 campaign. For fantasy purposes, it's positive to see Walker back in familiar circumstances, as he should be set to repeat a similarly productive role.
NFL
FanSided

Trevor Bauer congratulates Deshaun Watson in shameful tweet

Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer, who has been accused of assaulting two women, tweeted congratulations to Deshaun Watson on his trade in the most shameful way. Deshaun Watson’s trade from the Texans to the Browns was the biggest news of the day in the NFL, prompting commentary from all over the internet.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Randall Cobb: Reduces cap hit for 2022

The Packers and Cobb agreed to a restructure of his contract Wednesday, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. The status of Cobb likely was tied to Aaron Rodgers' decision, and once the latter opted to return to Green Bay and signed an extension, some maneuvering was required to get the Packers below the salary cap. According to Silverstein, Cobb's salary has been reduced from $8.5 million to $3 million for the upcoming season. Now that he's sticking in Green Bay for a 10th campaign, Cobb will look to build upon the 28-375-5 line he put together on 39 targets across 12 games in 2021.
NFL
CBS Sports

Giants' Ricky Seals-Jones: Finds new home in New York

The Giants and Seals-Jones (concussion) agreed to a contract Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports. Seals-Jones is joining the fifth organization of his career and a team in great need at his position after Evan Engram left for Jacksonville, Kyle Rudolph and Kaden Smith (knee) were cut in recent weeks, and Levine Toilolo (Achilles) hit free agency. Seals-Jones flashed at times last season for Washington when Logan Thomas (knee) was sidelined, gathering in 30 of 49 passes for 271 yards and two touchdowns. With the Giants, Seals-Jones will serve as the team's unquestioned top tight end due to the competition combining for three career catches, all which came from Chris Myarick last season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans' Jalen Reeves-Maybin: Signing with Texans

Reeves-Maybin will sign a two-year, $7.5 million contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. Reeves-Maybin spent his first five professional seasons with the Lions, and he had a career-best year in 2021. Across 15 appearances, he logged 82 tackles (53 solo), four pass defenses, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. The 27-year-old will be rewarded with a two-year deal from the Texans, and he should have a chance to carve out a sizable role in the team's defense.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Damien Wilson: Signs with Panthers

Wilson agreed to a two-year contract with the Panthers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Wilson set a career high with 106 tackles (59 solo), three sacks, one interception and one forced fumble in 17 games for Jacksonville in 2021, and he was able to secure a multi-year deal in free agency. The 28-year-old should be a solid IDP option for Carolina in 2022 coming off last year's production.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bills' Cole Beasley: Heading elsewhere

Beasley is set to be released by the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. The writing was already on the wall here, as the player and team seemed to have a falling out that got worse over time and the Bills gave him permission to seek a trade earlier this month, something that never materialized. Beasley is still as shifty as anyone on short, middle-of-the-field routes, so he'll make a good pickup for the right team. Meanwhile, Gabriel Davis' star continues to brighten.
NFL
CBS Sports

Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins: Restructures contract

Hopkins (knee) and the Cardinals agreed to a restructured contract earlier this week, AZ Sports 98.7 FM reports. The restructure gives Arizona an additional $10.7 million in cap space, but WR Christian Kirk (Jaguars) and RB Chase Edmonds (Dolphins) both are headed to Florida nonetheless. The Cardinals did retain two key free agents on offense, TE Zach Ertz and RB James Conner, and they presumably expect WR Rondale Moore to have a bigger role in his second pro season. That still leaves Hopkins as an overwhelming favorite to lead the team in targets, assuming he has better luck staying on the field this year. To that end, he was expected to complete his rehab from MCL surgery at some point in February, potentially giving him enough time to gain full clearance for spring practices. Hopkins will turn 30 in June, right around the time the Cardinals meet for mandatory minicamp.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy