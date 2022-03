Wow, has it been a crazy week, who knew a week ago that we would be in the middle of a two-team race for one of the best quarterbacks the NFL has to offer, yet here we are. As the Browns and Panthers have been notified that they are out of the running for Deshaun Watson, that seemingly means it is down to two bitter rivals—the Atlanta Falcons and the New Orleans Saints.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO