Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Agrees to terms with Dallas

Collins started 10 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and allowed two sacks. PFF graded the 28-year-old at an 80.2 which was the 15th highest grade for all tackles in 2021. The LSU product still has enough high-end talent at an extremely important position and will be pursued by multiple teams once released. Terence Steele is next up on the Cowboys depth chart. The 24-year-old has plenty of experience already in his young career as he has started 27 games for the Cowboys in his first two seasons as a pro.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO