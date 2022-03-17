Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Agrees to terms with Dallas

Vander Esch and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday, the Dallas Morning News reports. Vander Esch will thus return to a defensive scheme he knows well in 2022. The 2018 first-round pick finally managed to suit up for a full 17-game campaign last year, albeit while playing a more rotational role, though he did handle at least 75 percent of defensive snaps in the final three games of the regular season. Though Vander Esch's fantasy value has diminished in IDP formats, it will be worth monitoring the 26-year-old's involvement in OTAs and mini-camp, in the event he shows signs of rediscovering his rookie-year form.
Comments / 0