ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Cowboys' Dorance Armstrong: Agrees to terms with Dallas

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Armstrong agreed to a two-year, $13 million contract with the Cowboys on Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Are Reportedly Closing On Pass Rusher Deal

The Dallas Cowboys were unable to agree to a deal with Randy Gregory this week, but at least it sounds like they’ll retain Dorance Armstrong Jr. for the 2022 season. ESPN’s Todd Archer announced that Dallas is “closing in” on a deal with Armstrong. Armstrong, a...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dallas#American Football
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX Sports

Cowboys should sign Bobby Wagner, Jadeveon Clowney

Although they lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency and left tackle Andrew Whitworth retired, the Los Angeles Rams brought back a core of their frontline players and added receiver Allen Robinson, intending to defend their Super Bowl title. Then Tom Brady surprisingly unretired and returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Expected To Release Starting Lineman

As the Dallas Cowboys retool this offseason, they’re trying to clear a lot of extra cap space. To that end, they’re releasing a starting lineman they owe a lot of money to. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, the Cowboys are releasing starting tackle La’el Collins today....
NFL
KEYT

Vander Esch returns to Cowboys with safety, long snapper

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are bringing back linebacker Leighton Vander Esch along with safety Malik Hooker and long snapper Jake McQuaide. Vander Esch will play on a one-year contract worth up to $3 million after the fifth-year option on the 2018 first-round pick’s rookie contract wasn’t picked up. Vander Esch never has matched a strong rookie season that resulted in his only Pro Bowl. Injuries have played a role in the declining production.
NFL
fantasypros.com

La'el Collins will be released by Cowboys

Collins started 10 games for the Cowboys in 2021 and allowed two sacks. PFF graded the 28-year-old at an 80.2 which was the 15th highest grade for all tackles in 2021. The LSU product still has enough high-end talent at an extremely important position and will be pursued by multiple teams once released. Terence Steele is next up on the Cowboys depth chart. The 24-year-old has plenty of experience already in his young career as he has started 27 games for the Cowboys in his first two seasons as a pro.
NFL
The Spun

Antonio Brown Appears To Want To Play For 1 Team: Fans React

The 2022 NFL offseason has been one of the wildest in recent memory and it’s not over yet. Earlier Friday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns shocked the football world by trading for star quarterback Deshaun Watson. It seemed like the Browns were out of the running earlier this week, but made a massive contract offer that Watson couldn’t refuse.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch: Re-signed by Cowboys

Vander Esch and the Cowboys agreed to terms on a one-year contract Friday, the Dallas Morning News reports. Vander Esch will thus return to a defensive scheme he knows well in 2022. The 2018 first-round pick finally managed to suit up for a full 17-game campaign last year, albeit while playing a more rotational role, though he did handle at least 75 percent of defensive snaps in the final three games of the regular season. Though Vander Esch's fantasy value has diminished in IDP formats, it will be worth monitoring the 26-year-old's involvement in OTAs and mini-camp, in the event he shows signs of rediscovering his rookie-year form.
NFL
CBS Sports

Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Expected to sign with Bears

St. Brown is expected to sign a contract with the Bears on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. St. Brown had a career-low mark in receiving yards last year, as he secured nine of 17 targets for 98 yards while rushing three times for 14 yards. The Bears lost Allen Robinson via free agency during the offseason, so St. Brown should have a chance to carve out a role behind Darnell Mooney in a re-tooling Chicago wideout corps.
NFL
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook addresses trash talk from Timberwolves: 'Nobody over there has done anything in this league'

In what is becoming an increasingly frequent occurrence, the Los Angeles Lakers were blown out on Wednesday. This time, it was the Minnesota Timberwolves dominating them in a 124-104 victory, and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook didn't take kindly to their attitude during the thrashing. The Timberwolves were seen talking quite a bit of trash to the Lakers, and while Westbrook denied that it was directed his way, he did go out of his way to remind the Timberwolves of where he perceives them in the league's pecking order.
NBA
Blogging The Boys

Report: Von Miller had Cowboys as top destination, Dak Prescott recruited, Dallas never made an offer

Von Miller chose to sign with the Buffalo Bills on Wednesday. Obviously they are not the Dallas Cowboys. While Von’s price point in Buffalo is one worth of some debate it is still frustrating to miss out on him nonetheless. It is particularly frustrating for Cowboys fans that are sitting and waiting for the team’s brain trust to do something, literally anything.
NFL
CBS Sports

Browns' Jakeem Grant: Heading to Cleveland

Grant (ankle) agreed to a three-year deal with the Browns on Tuesday that's worth up to $13.8 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Grant missed the final game of 2021 with an ankle issue, but it won't affect his outlook in free agency. Chicago acquired the 29-year-old from Miami in October, and he finished the campaign with 11 catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 493 yards on 21 kick returns and 250 yards and one touchdown on 18 punt returns. Grant is likely to see most of his action in the return game for Cleveland, as well.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy