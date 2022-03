The Packers traded Adams to the Raiders for two draft picks in the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. A week and a half removed from receiving the franchise tag from the Packers, Adams suddenly finds himself on the move. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Adams will sign a new contract with the Raiders for five years, $141.25 million as he reunites with Derek Carr, his college quarterback at Fresno State. Adams is coming off a six-year stretch in which he surpassed 1,000 yards receiving three times and hit double-digit touchdowns on five occasions. As for the Packers, they'll receive Las Vegas' 2022 first- and second-round picks as compensation, per Schefter.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO