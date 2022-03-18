ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Falcons' Teez Tabor: Signs with Falcons

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Tabor signed a one-year contract with Atlanta on Thursday, Scott Bair of the Falcons'...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady’s Ex-Teammate Believes Something Else Happened

Tom Brady’s former New England Patriots teammate Tedy Bruschi is one of the many people surprised by the all-time great quarterback’s abrupt decision to rejoin the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this week. Brady, who Bruschi describes as “calculated,” was retired for just 40 days before he ultimately announced...
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Release 2-Time Pro Bowler

The Cleveland Browns have made a number of controversial cuts early in this free agency cycle. Their latest release is their starting tight end. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are going to release tight end Austin Hooper with a post-June 1 designation. Hooper started 16 games for the Browns in 2021 and had 38 receptions for 345 yards and three touchdowns.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teez Tabor
The Spun

Cowboys Might Be Back In Play For Big Free Agent

For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
NFL
The Spun

Former Ohio State Coach Urban Meyer Lands New Job

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Brandon Bolden signing with Raiders

According to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport, the Raiders have signed veteran running back Brandon Bolden. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) Presumably, it's a one-year deal for Bolden, who re-unites with coach Josh McDaniels and executive Dave Ziegler in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old has spent nine years in the NFL, including eight with the Patriots. Although he's most valuable on special teams, he can also offer backfield depth. In 2021, Bolden had the best year of his career, totaling 85 touches, 631 scrimmage yards, and three touchdowns. Now, he'll operate behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake out west. He won't have any fantasy value unless Jacobs or Drake suffer an injury.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#Bears#American Football
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
WISN

Packers trade receiver Davante Adams to Raiders

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team confirmed reports of the trade Friday afternoon. The move comes days after reports surfaced Adams refused to play for the Packers on a $20 million franchise tag next season.
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Reportedly Signing Former Patriots All-Pro

Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert is going out with a big splash in his final offseason with the team. His latest acquisition is a highly-sought All-Pro player from New England. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are signing Gunner Olszewski to a two-year, $2.4 million deal. Olszewski...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Packers' Updated Depth Chart, Draft Picks After Davante Adams Trade to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday, which means the team now needs to address the position this offseason. The Green and Gold are left with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, Juwann Winfree, Malik Taylor, Rico Gafford and Chris Blair out wide. None of those guys can replicate the production Adams has found over the last few seasons, which means Green Bay will likely look to the draft for receiver depth.
NFL
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots RB Brandon Bolden expected to join Raiders as free agent

The New England Patriots are bringing back James White, but another veteran running back is taking his talents to the AFC West. Brandon Bolden is expected to sign a contract with the Las Vegas Raiders in NFL free agency, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels and...
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 NCAA Tournament bracket: College basketball scores, live stream by region, March Madness TV schedule

The first full marathon day of the 2022 NCAA Tournament on Thursday did not disappoint. We watched a little of everything, from No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga getting a good scare, a pair of No. 12 seeds tipping over their No. 5 seed opponents and No. 2 seed Kentucky becoming just the 10th team in tournament history to take a loss to a No. 15 seed in what topped the scale as the day's biggest stunner.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WRDW-TV

Falcons sign LT Matthews to 3-year, $55 million extension

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Left tackle Jake Matthews, a durable mainstay on the Atlanta Falcons’ offensive line for eight seasons, has signed a three-year, $55 million extension that will carry through the 2026 season. The 30-year-old Matthews was the No. 6 overall pick by Atlanta in the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Colby Gossett: Re-signs with Atlanta

Gossett signed a contract with the Falcons on Thursday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports. Gossett opted out of the 2020 season but returned to the field last year and appeared in 14 games for Atlanta. In the process, he started one game and should continue to serve mainly as a depth option on the team's offensive line in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant Trade

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly looking to trade defensive end Danielle Hunter in order to sort out their current cap space situation, per team insider Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune. Hunter has an $18 million roster bonus due on Sunday. The Vikings want to clear necessary space by getting...
NFL
The Spun

Athletics, Blue Jays Reportedly Agree To Major Trade

For the second time this week, the Oakland Athletics have traded away a former All-Star. On Wednesday, the Athletics agreed to a trade with the Blue Jays centered around third baseman Matt Chapman. He’ll be taking his talents to Toronto. Chapman, a three-time Gold Glover winner, spent the first...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy