ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Zoo sued for reported peacock attacks on kids

By Nexstar Media Wire, Kiah Armstrong
8 News Now
8 News Now
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FRZTo_0eiWmSgX00

SALT LAKE CITY ( KTVX ) – A lawsuit has been filed by a family claiming that a free-roaming peacock attacked a toddler last April at the Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The lawsuit, filed March 7, alleges the peacock also attacked three other children over a two-day period.

Gel-pellet ‘challenge’ could lead to injuries or criminal charges, police departments warn

The family of a 2-year-old filed the lawsuit for the incident they say happened April 30, 2021.

The mother says she pulled the child out of her stroller to walk with her siblings when the peacock flew in front of her and scratched the toddler’s face. The child fell to the ground, the lawsuit states.

The family says staff at the zoo told them the peacock attacked another kid later that day, and two more the day before. One of the four children required medical care.

The family says because the zoo didn’t “subdue or sequester the dangerous bird,” it is liable for the reported attacks.

Due to the claims, peafowl is no longer free-roaming in Hogle Zoo.

Nexstar’s ABC4 has reached out to Hogle Zoo for a statement.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Girl, 6, attacked at dog park, owner and dog flee

A lamenated poster is hung up at each of the entrances at Sunset Dog Park by the family of 6-year-old Chloe Sunder. They are doing everything they can to hopefully make this dog owner come forward. They tell 8 News Now, earlier this month a wolf hybrid looking dog attacked Chloe and the owner did not take accountability.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
8 News Now

Man seen ‘yelling at the sky’ before burglary, protection order violation arrest

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested 28-year-old Erick Ortega Monday after he was accused of committing burglary, malicious destruction of property, and violating a temporary protection order (TPO). According to his arrest report, Ortega was seen “yelling at the sky” or on the phone before entering his sibling’s residence through forced entry at around 2:30 […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Peacock#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
8 News Now

Police investigate shooting in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating an illegal shooting in the northeast valley on Thursday evening. The incident occurred before 9 p.m. in a neighborhood near Carey Avenue, and Pecos Road. No injuries have been reported but officers are attempting to vacate at home in the area. This is a developing story, check […]
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy