Motorcyclist killed in North County crash

By Dillon Davis
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 22 hours ago

ENCINITAS, Calif. – A motorcyclist died Thursday in a crash with a vehicle in Encinitas, authorities said.

At about 3:50 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the crash that happened on North Coast Highway 101 near Grandview Street. It was not immediately clear what led to the collision.

The sheriff’s department closed a portion of the highway to traffic while investigators were on the scene.

No further information was yet available.

Man sought after 2 businesses damaged by fire

The incident occurred on Jan. 2 around 4:30 p.m. when the male, shown in the video below, set a fire outside of a local business in the 2800 block of Shelter Island Drive, according to investigators. The fire damaged two nearby businesses and caused more than $3,000 in damage.
