Momentum, as Jurgen Klopp rather evocatively said, “is the most fragile flower on the planet”.It can be trampled on in an instant, disappear through a goalkeeper’s loose hands.It’s difficult not to think that was one reason why Mikel Arteta went so strong on one particular line in the interviews after Arsenal’s 2-0 defeat to Liverpool. The Spaniard had just seen his team lose for the first time in six games, and now faces a quick turnaround for a trip to Aston Villa at 12.30pm on Saturday.He was clearly waiting for the chance to go for it, just waiting for...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO