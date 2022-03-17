Watch: “I didn’t understand how good he was” – Chelsea fans still can’t get over Thiago Silva

After vintage Atletico Madrid, there was also vintage faint praise.“They’re very good,” Diego Simeone said of Manchester United, “but disorganised when they try to create pressure.”It is as easy to read between the lines as it was for Atletico to disrupt United’s lines. Simeone obviously wanted to display sufficient respect to a great football institution, but couldn’t not help his coach’s realism coming, relaying his understanding that they weren’t a very good team.United were again shown to not be good enough for this level, losing 1-0 at Old Trafford and 2-1 on aggregate, and the truth is the Champions League...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO