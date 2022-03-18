MTS sees increased ridership amid high gas prices

SAN DIEGO – Amid record-high gas prices, the San Diego Metropolitan Transit System is is seeing a sharp uptick in ridership.

MTS officials said local public transit is nearing pre-pandemic levels at about 70%. Gas costs are playing a role in that, especially last week when ridership increased about 20%.

So, how much can you really save?

“An example from El Cajon to downtown: we saw that that trip can cost you about $20 a day everyday commuting, and then the cost of parking by transit. Both ways that can be $6,” said Mark Olson with MTS.

He said trolleys are actually more popular these days, especially the new UC San Diego Blue Line Extension that runs from San Ysidro to UTC.

“The trolley system is recovering faster than bus right now,” Olson said. “We think bus will catch up its about 60/40 split.”

He believed even if gas prices drop and the proposed $400 gas rebate is passed, more San Diegans will still ride public transit as our world shifts back to normal.

“About a year ago we were estimating our ridership was going to go up about 11% over the previous year,” Olson said. “We’ve adjusted that to a 45% increase the year ending June 30th.”

