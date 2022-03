SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Everyone could use a little luck and four-leaf clovers might be the best solution in the month of March, but keep in mind shamrocks and clovers are not the same thing. Four-leaf clovers aren’t even associated with St. Patrick’s Day. It is estimated that there are around 300 different species of clovers […]

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO