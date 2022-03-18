20 migrants apprehended at West El Paso motel
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents uncovered a migrant smuggling operation at an El Paso motel Thursday morning.
Agents from the El Paso Sector assigned to the Anti-Smuggling Unit encountered 20 migrants, including two unaccompanied children, in several rooms at a motel on Mesa Street in West El Paso.
Agents said the migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.
The children were taken El Paso Sector Processing Center, while the others were processed under Title 42 and expelled to Mexico.
