El Paso, TX

20 migrants apprehended at West El Paso motel

By Fernie Ortiz
 22 hours ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – U.S. Border Patrol agents uncovered a migrant smuggling operation at an El Paso motel Thursday morning.

Agents from the El Paso Sector assigned to the Anti-Smuggling Unit encountered 20 migrants, including two unaccompanied children, in several rooms at a motel on Mesa Street in West El Paso.

Agents said the migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico.

The children were taken El Paso Sector Processing Center, while the others were processed under Title 42 and expelled to Mexico.

Bertha Hamara ~ T
21h ago

Just because they are immigrants from other countries they should be treated with respect and not all of them are criminals. Hopefully they make it to their destinations safely 🙏🏻

