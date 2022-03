Karen Fukuhara, who’s best known for her work on The Boys, was attacked outside of a coffee shop, in what she said was an anti-Asian hate crime. “I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important,” Fukuhara wrote on Instagram. “I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me).”

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO