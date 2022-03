This week saw the release of The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated spinoff of the Amazon Prime Video drama series featuring some episodes that are in-canon with the Emmy-nominated show and others that are just for fun. The series marks the first spinoff from the show but Prime Video previously confirmed another show, a live-action one, is also in the works, and apparently they've talked about even more. Speaking in a new interview, series executive producer Evan Goldberg opened up about how the new series came about from considering other Thepreviously confirmed another show, a live-action one, is also in the works, and apparently they've talked about even more Boys projects and that spinoffs are always on their mind.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO