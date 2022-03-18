ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Desert Regional Medical Center reports 0 COVID patients in the hospital

By Jesus Reyes
 22 hours ago
Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs has hit an amazing accomplishment not seen since the start of the pandemic.

As of 4:30 p.m. on March 17, 2022, the hospital reports zero COVID-19 patients in-house.

The hospital has reported a big decrease in COVID-19 patients in the past month. The January-February spike led to the hospital reporting close to its highest patients total.

The number of patients has also fallen close to zero at JFK Memorial Hospital in Indio and the High Desert Medical Center in Joshua Tree.

Meanwhile, over at Eisenhower Health, the number of patients appears down or close to single digits, according to a chart from March 14.

The trend extends throughout Riverside County. As of March 17, there are 100 patients in the hospital with COVID-19. Exactly one month ago, that number was at 432.

There are just 13 COVD-19 patients in the ICU throughout the county.

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
