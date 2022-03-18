Pistons' Killian Hayes (head) will not return on Thursday

Kevin Durant is one of the most vocal players when it comes to dealing with heckling fans. Durant was considered one of the NBA's most hated players when he left the Thunder to join the Golden State Warriors and received a fair degree of fan backlash. Since then, Durant made it a common practice to respond to heckling fans, both online and on the court.
The Los Angeles Lakers who were favored to win the NBA championship this season are failing miserably. Despite LeBron James having a year that solidifies his legacy, the team is falling short and the frustration has reared its ugly head. At Monday night’s Lakers game, which ended as a loss...
Over the years, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has gained a new backup ahead of every season. A few years ago, Al Horford, Kyle O'Quinn, and Norvel Pelle shared the duty of filling in when Embiid was off the court. Last season, the Sixers added Dwight Howard to the roster...
The Los Angeles Lakers have fallen to 29-40, trending to be the worst record from any LeBron James team ever. A lot of the season's troubles have been blamed on Russell Westbrook, whose lackluster season has taken center-stage in LA. The attention has gotten worse after Russ air-balled a wide-open three-pointer against the Minnesota Timberwolves and was mocked by Patrick Beverley and Karl-Anthony Towns.
After missing one game due to back soreness, Memphis star Ja Morant is expected to be available when the Grizzlies continue their four-game road trip against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday. Morant is averaging 27.5 points on 49.3-percent shooting for Memphis, which has won four straight games to move ahead...
Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
College basketball fans aren’t happy with Juwan Howard once again. His team was up 11 on Colorado State on Thursday afternoon with 32 seconds left when he took a timeout. The game was basically over at that point, but that didn’t stop fans from being upset with the Michigan head coach.
For the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have been searching for pass-rush help. Unfortunately, their attempts haven’t been very successful. In addition to losing Randy Gregory to the Denver Broncos, they were unwilling to outbid the Buffalo Bills for Von Miller. Luckily for Dallas, however, there’s a chance...
Kevin Durant is one of the best players of our generation. This is why whenever KD is on the floor, the opposing team needs to be on their toes the entire time when defending him. Despite those efforts, more often than not, they fail to contain the Brooklyn Nets superstar....
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Horton-Tucker will sit out after the Lakers' guard re-aggravated his ankle injury on Wednesday night. Expect Austin Reaves to log more minutes against a Toronto unit ranked 13th in defensive rating. Reaves'...
Brooklyn Nets point guard Patty Mills is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Mills will move to the bench on Friday with Seth Curry back in action and starting against Portland. Our models expect Mills to play 30.0 minutes against the Trail Blazers.
Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham (illness) has been ruled out of Thursday's game against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham has been downgraded from questionable to out and will not play against Orlando on Thursday. His next chance to do so will come against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Cunningham is...
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored a career-high 51 points and the Detroit Pistons beat the Orlando Magic 134-120 on Thursday night to end a four-game losing streak. Bey tied the franchise record with 10 3-pointers in 14 attempts. He was 17 for 27 overall. Two nights after...
The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Julio Jones. Jones missed seven games due to various injuries in his lone season with the Titans, and he was limited for half the games he did manage to play in. The veteran wideout set season-highs in Week 2 with 6 catches and 128 yards, but he failed to surpass 62 yards in any other contest. Jones turned 33 last month.
Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is in recruitment mode now that free agency is officially underway. One of the players that he’s recruiting is former Cowboys tackle La’el Collins. Collins is scheduled to visit with the Bengals very soon as they try and sign him. It’s quite obvious that...
The Orlando Magic will play host again and welcome the Detroit Pistons to Amway Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Thursday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'. The night started off rough for Orlando...
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski is starting in Friday's game against the Miami HeAt. Pokusevski will make his sixth start this season after Tre Mann was given bench duties on the road. In a tough matchup against a Miami unit ranked fifth in defensive rating, our models project Pokusevski to score 20.4 FanDuel points.
Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nnaji will miss his fifth straight game with bilateral knee soreness. Expect JaMychal Green to see more minutes off the bench against a Cleveland unit ranked fourth in defensive rating. Green's projection includes 7.3...
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is not starting in Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Reaves will play off the bench after Wenyen Gabriel was named Friday's stater. Reaves' current Friday projection includes 8.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent is starting in Friday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Vincent will make his 26th start this season after Jimmy Butler was held out on Friday night. In a matchup against a Thunder unit allowing a 110.9 defensive rating, our models project Vincent to score 21.1 FanDuel points.
