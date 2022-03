PORTLAND, Ore. — We've hit the under 24 hours mark for March Madness to tip-off. Gonzaga addressed the media today in Portland ahead of the tournament getting started. "It's just so exciting, I mean, It's a big moment for all of us! Our whole season has been going towards this goal of coming here and winning a national championship. So, for it to finally be here and get that started is really cool," said sophomore Julian Strawther.

