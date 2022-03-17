Green Bay Packers trade star WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers wanted Davante Adams. But the star receiver no longer wanted them.

So the Packers are sending Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a pair of 2022 draft picks, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to announce the trade publicly.

The Packers will receive the Raiders' first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and their second-round pick (No. 53) in the 2022 NFL draft.

Adams receives a contract worth $141.25 million over five years, for an average of $28.25 million, NFL Network reported. The deal will make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league.

The trade reunites Adams with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, his college teammate at Fresno State. That was a major factor in Adams' decision to seek to leave Green Bay, the person said.

Per ESPN, the Packers were willing to match or exceed the money Adams wanted but he preferred to play elsewhere, specifically the Raiders.

A person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew of the evolving deal when he signed his new contract with Green Bay this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal details about the move.

NFL FREE AGENCY: Winners, losers after first wave of deals and trades

PACKERS: Davante Adams deal leaves gaping hole, but Packers could be better off in big picture

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is headed to Las Vegas. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers was aware of Adams' unhappiness during his own contract negotiations and knew the receiver would never play again for the Packers, the person said.

The Packers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Adams on March 8. Adams reportedly told the Packers he wouldn’t play on the franchise tag but the club had until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with their veteran receiver, before trying to convince him to play the 2022 season on the tag.

The non-exclusive tag meant Adams could still talk to and negotiate with other teams, but the Packers had the right to match any deal offered. If refused, they would have received two first-round pick. As reported though, the Packers did match Las Vegas’ offer. It was Adams’ desire to play for the Raiders and with Carr that ultimately led to the trade.

The news comes on the heels of the Packers officially reaching a record-breaking new deal with Rodgers. The back-to-back MVP is now under contract through 2024, with two dummy years tacked on the back-end.

Rodgers often talked about playing with Adams for the foreseeable future, but as PackersNews learned in recent weeks, the club’s approach this offseason was to only focus on Rodgers' future with the team before moving on to other players. Essentially, the two players were not necessarily considered a package deal for Green Bay.

The Packers hopes to use the money freed up by the Adams trade to sign free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, ESPN reported.

Over the last two seasons, Adams has caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns and has been named All-Pro twice. Adams leads the NFL in receptions (581), receiving TDs (69), red-zone receiving TDs (53) and games with at least one TD catch (51) since 2016 and ranks No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (7,192) over that span.

He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in receptions (669) and receiving TDs (73) and No. 4 in receiving yards (8,121).

Contributing: Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Green Bay Packers trade star WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders