ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Green Bay Packers trade star WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

By Kassidy Hill and Ryan Wood, Packers News
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers wanted Davante Adams. But the star receiver no longer wanted them.

So the Packers are sending Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a pair of 2022 draft picks, a person with knowledge of the situation told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to announce the trade publicly.

The Packers will receive the Raiders' first-round pick (No. 22 overall) and their second-round pick (No. 53) in the 2022 NFL draft.

Adams receives a contract worth $141.25 million over five years, for an average of $28.25 million, NFL Network reported. The deal will make Adams the highest-paid receiver in the league.

The trade reunites Adams with Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, his college teammate at Fresno State. That was a major factor in Adams' decision to seek to leave Green Bay, the person said.

Per ESPN, the Packers were willing to match or exceed the money Adams wanted but he preferred to play elsewhere, specifically the Raiders.

A person familiar with the situation told USA TODAY Sports that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers knew of the evolving deal when he signed his new contract with Green Bay this week. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to reveal details about the move.

NFL FREE AGENCY: Winners, losers after first wave of deals and trades

PACKERS: Davante Adams deal leaves gaping hole, but Packers could be better off in big picture

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cVyqr_0eiWg1y900
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is headed to Las Vegas. Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers was aware of Adams' unhappiness during his own contract negotiations and knew the receiver would never play again for the Packers, the person said.

The Packers placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Adams on March 8. Adams reportedly told the Packers he wouldn’t play on the franchise tag but the club had until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with their veteran receiver, before trying to convince him to play the 2022 season on the tag.

The non-exclusive tag meant Adams could still talk to and negotiate with other teams, but the Packers had the right to match any deal offered. If refused, they would have received two first-round pick. As reported though, the Packers did match Las Vegas’ offer. It was Adams’ desire to play for the Raiders and with Carr that ultimately led to the trade.

The news comes on the heels of the Packers officially reaching a record-breaking new deal with Rodgers. The back-to-back MVP is now under contract through 2024, with two dummy years tacked on the back-end.

Rodgers often talked about playing with Adams for the foreseeable future, but as PackersNews learned in recent weeks, the club’s approach this offseason was to only focus on Rodgers' future with the team before moving on to other players. Essentially, the two players were not necessarily considered a package deal for Green Bay.

The Packers hopes to use the money freed up by the Adams trade to sign free-agent cornerback Rasul Douglas, ESPN reported.

Over the last two seasons, Adams has caught 238 passes for 2,927 yards and 29 touchdowns and has been named All-Pro twice. Adams leads the NFL in receptions (581), receiving TDs (69), red-zone receiving TDs (53) and games with at least one TD catch (51) since 2016 and ranks No. 2 in the league in receiving yards (7,192) over that span.

He ranks No. 2 in franchise history in receptions (669) and receiving TDs (73) and No. 4 in receiving yards (8,121).

Contributing: Mike Jones, USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Packers News: Green Bay Packers trade star WR Davante Adams to Las Vegas Raiders

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derek Carr Has 2-Word Message After Davante Adams Trade

No one ever said the NFL offseason was boring. For those who wanted a little extra NFL news, Thursday night delivered in a big way. The Green Bay Packers made the shocking decision to trade star wide receiver Davante Adams. The two sides have been going back and forth on contract talks dating back to last offseason.
NFL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Reveals His Feelings On Colin Kaepernick

Earlier this week, former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick made headlines when he posted a video of himself working out with a current NFL wide receiver. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared a new workout video on Tuesday. In it, he throws to Tyler Lockett and his brother Sterling Lockett.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Only 1 team interested in Jimmy Garoppolo trade?

The San Francisco 49ers have been open about the fact that they are looking to trade Jimmy Garoppolo, but the market appears to be developing slowly. That may be because it only consists of one team at the moment. Matt Barrows of The Athletic wrote a piece this week examining...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson drops truth bomb on Seahawks’ trade to Broncos

While the Seattle Seahawks seemed to suggest that Russell Wilson initiated his trade to the Denver Broncos, the veteran QB clarified that was not the case at all. Wilson did emphasize that it was a “mutual decision,” but saying he pushed for the trade is misleading. This came after the Seahawks released statements noting that Wilson “wanted this change” as he expressed his “desire in doing something different.”
NFL
Daily Mail

Ciara embraces the Denver Broncos orange aesthetic in bright pantsuit as she and the kids support Russell Wilson as he is formally introduced as the team's new quarterback

Ciara and Russel Wilson looked like a happy family as they were joined by their kids at the Denver Broncos headquarters in Englewood, Colorado, on Wednesday. The football player, 33, was formally introduced as the Denver Broncos' newest quarterback as his proud wife, 36, and daughter Sienna, four, son Win, one, and stepson Future, seven, watched.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#Wr#The Green Bay Packers#The Las Vegas Raiders#Usa Today Sports#Nfl Network#Fresno State#Espn#Nfl Free Agency#Packers
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Browns RB throws shade at Baker Mayfield on Twitter

Baker Mayfield shared an introspective post on Twitter Tuesday amid an uncertain future with the Cleveland Browns. One of his former teammates seemed to take enjoyment in seeing Mayfield squirm. About 17 minutes after Mayfield shared his note, former Browns running back Duke Johnson shared a post of his own....
NFL
The Spun

Look: Joe Buck’s Wife Welcomes Her Husband To ESPN

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are officially joining The Worldwide Leader in Sports. On Wednesday, ESPN formally announced the signings of Buck and Aikman to multi-year deals as the new Monday Night Football broadcasters. Per the press release, they will also contribute to ESPN+ in unspecified projects. Adjusting to a...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Matt Ryan could reportedly draw trade interest from 2 teams

The Atlanta Falcons have entered the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes, and there appears to be mutual interest between them and the star quarterback. Should a deal come together, the Falcons would then have to figure out what to do with Matt Ryan. There may be a couple of QB-needy teams monitoring the situation.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield’s Wife Reacts To The Trade Rumors

Amid a flurry of trade rumors last on Tuesday night, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield shared a heartfelt message of thanks to the city of Cleveland. In his love letter to the city that welcomed him as the No. 1 overall pick in 2018, Mayfield referenced his wife, Emily Wilkinson. “Cleveland...
NFL
The Spun

Pat McAfee Thinks Deshaun Watson Wants To Play For 1 NFL Team

Countless people around the NFL are waiting to see where Deshaun Watson will be traded to this offseason. On Wednesday morning, Pat McAfee shared his thoughts on the Watson sweepstakes. Watson has been heavily linked to the Browns, Falcons, Panthers and Saints. He’s scheduled to meet with the Falcons today....
NFL
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield reportedly has strong interest in AFC team

Baker Mayfield formally requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, and the quarterback may have a specific destination in mind. Mayfield no longer wants to play for the Browns after they pursued a trade for Deshaun Watson and other star quarterbacks this offseason. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Mayfield has “strong interest” in the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL
Cleveland.com

Amari Cooper picks his new Browns number, and it’s not 19 or 89

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Amari Cooper wore 89 with the Raiders and 19 with the Cowboys, but his time with the Browns will at least start off with a third different number - 2. As the Browns noted on Twitter, Cooper jerseys are already available for purchase. Or, if you’re crafty, you can recycle that old Tim Couch jersey you might still have.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Von Miller leaves Super Bowl champs for surprising team

Von Miller appears to have pulled a Shyamalan twist on all of us. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that the eight-time Pro Bowler has decided to sign with the Buffalo Bills. He will be getting a six-year, $120 million contract from Buffalo. Rapoport adds that the Bills...
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reveals His 1 Reason For Preferring Broncos

Earlier this offseason, the Denver Broncos shocked the football world when they traded for star quarterback Russell Wilson. On Wednesday afternoon, the Broncos officially introduced Wilson as their new franchise quarterback. The longtime Seattle Seahawks quarterback spoke with the media about the move. During the media appearance, the Super Bowl-winning...
NFL
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

416K+
Followers
50K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy