Jefferson County, CO

Cross In Snow Is Reminder Of Dangerous Driving Conditions On Highway 285

By Rick Sallinger
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 1 day ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — It’s best known as Highway 285, a major link to southern and southwest Colorado from Denver. Near Windy Point it has another name — “The Sgt. Sean Renfro Memorial Highway.”

“Whenever I drive this road, especially in this weather, a tragic story comes to mind,” CBS4 Reporter Rick Sallinger said.

A cross marks the spot where Jefferson County Sergeant Sean Renfro lost his life, helping crash victims in this type of winter weather.

Isaline Washington was among those stopped near the spot where the deadly crash happened. She was with a group from the Crestone Charter School that stopped to put on chains as they made their way to Southern Colorado. Kids in the group just returned from Hawaii.

“They just got back at one in the morning, and welcome back to Colorado,” Washington said, referring the snowy weather.

Those chains are for good reason, as a CBS4 crew rode up the mountains they passed a trailer being pulled out off of the shoulder, cars stranded in the median and a truck that needed a very big tow.

The cross is noticed by many who pass including Dave Brazeau of Colorado Springs.

“That’s very tragic. But very good for him for helping. It’s a sad story that he was killed by somebody,” Brazeau said.

Sgt.

Sgt. Sean Renfro (credit Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)

was off duty at the time. He saw an accident and got out to help. A car crossed the median striking the sergeant.

Sgt. Renfro left behind a wife and four children.

Washington put her hand over her heart and said, “We’re feeling very blessed and take it slow.”

