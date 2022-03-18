Davante Adams a Raider? ESPN reports trade on Twitter

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Conflicting reports on Thursday indicated that Pro Bowl wide receiver Davante Adams has been traded to the Las Vegas Raiders — or he has signed a $141 million deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Dueling reports from ESPN and the NFL Network are still unfolding.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted: “Blockbuster: Packers are trading Pro-Bowl WR Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for two prime 2022 picks, league sources tell ESPN.”

Then NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport tweeted: “Davante Adams get a new contract worth $141.25M over 5 years, source say. He gets an average of $28.25 average.”

Schefter followed with a confirmation of the trade, quoting a source that the Packers tried to match the Raiders’ offer but Adams decided to leave.

Adams and Raiders quarterback Derek Carr were teammates at Fresno State.

Newly acquired pass rush specialist Chandler Jones tweeted, “Welcome to the dark side @tae15adams !” as the Raiders roster continued to morph.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

