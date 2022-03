PORTLAND, Ore. — Hundreds of bags of trash are off the streets of Portland, thanks to nearly 150 volunteers who cleaned up downtown Wednesday. The event, organized by nonprofit SOLVE Oregon, was already planned, but CEO Kris Carico said the city of Portland worked with the group to focus on certain high-traffic areas ahead of NCAA events at the Moda Center this week.

