ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

When social drinking becomes excessive drinking

By Kade Garner
ABC4
ABC4
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DmWrT_0eiWf07d00

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Alcohol use is on the rise in the United States. According to a national survey, excessive drinking habits, like binge drinking, are up about 20 percent. Health experts say this increase will lead to a surge in alcohol-related deaths.

According to Massachusetts General Hospital: “Alcohol consumption changes due to COVID-19 are expected to cause 100 additional deaths and 2,800 additional cases of liver failure by 2023.”

Utah is not immune to the recent increase in alcohol use. The Alcohol and Chemical Treatment Center at Ogden Regional Medical Center is seeing an increased demand for its services. One Ogden used ACT to become sober and shared a story with ABC4 in hopes of helping others who may be currently struggling with addiction.

Utah troopers catch wrong-way DUI driver on I-80

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse , “Researchers have observed increases in substance use and drug overdoses in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in March 2020.”

This creates multiple problems for those suffering from addiction. “For example, people with substance use disorders are at increased risks for poor COVID-19 outcomes,” NIDA states on its website. Those who are recovering from addiction may also forgo seeking professional help due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We have seen an increase in patients coming in and seeking us out for our services,” Ogden Regional Behavioral Health Services Nurse Manager McKenzei Martin told ABC4.

While rising demand for addiction-related services at the Alcohol and Chemical Treatment Center means more people are seeking treatment, Martin explained that it most likely means that there are even more people who are suffering from addiction (whether it be a new addiction, or a relapse into an old addiction) who are not seeking help.

Kimm Bingham lives in Ogden and is 27-years sober, but it is not an accomplishment that came easy. “I woke up in a hotel in Dallas, Texas,” he said. “I had no idea how I got there.” He explained that he would later learn how he got to Texas when he received his credit card bill in the mail. This took place in 1982 and was one of the “ah-ha” moments that lead him to seek help.

Bingham got sober in 1984. However, he told ABC4 that in the early 1990s he lost many of his friends during the AIDS epidemic. By the mid 90s, he had relapsed. He said the grief of losing so many friends became too much to handle.

Nonetheless, he eventually came to realize “that life is going to happen how it happens.” In 1997 he got sober again. “The longer you stay sober, the more I realized what a gift it is.”

Switchpoint opens new affordable housing units in St. George, Salt Lake City

Bingham sought treatment at the ACT. “I don’t think I could have done it without their help,” he stated.

ACT has grown considerably since that time and offers in-patient treatment, out-patient treatment, and any treatment in-between. Bingham has remained connected to the program and often encourages others who are struggling with addiction to seek help at the center.

Bingham told ABC4 he used to be a social drinker. However, his alcohol (and drug) use evolved into binges like the one that took him to Texas. He said when he was coming out of one a binge, or blackout period, he was able to realize that his drinking was a serious problem.

According to healthcare providers, there are red flags in a person’s behavior that can be used to determine if a person’s substance use has evolved into substance abuse. “If you’re unable to accomplish the day-to-day tasks if you see that your work suffers if you see that you’re not as social with your friends or family if you’re isolating more at home,” McKenzei Martin explained. If a person is showing those signs, she added, it may be time to seek professional help.

While ACT provides out-patient care and works to stay connected with patients during all stages of recovery, Bingham told ABC4 that it is important for them to make as many connections with other people in recovery as possible.

“Just know there’s a lot of people out there who do understand you,” he stated. “You just need to find your tribe.” He explained on holidays, it is even more important to have those connections and that it’s even more important for those who are living sober to reach out to one another on special occasions.

He gave an example saying: “Hey, what are you doing for St. Patty’s Day? I’m making corned beef and cabbage and watching movies. Come on over.”

Bingham said he tries to connect with those who are using ACT’s services to become part of their tribe. During his sobriety, he’s had heart problems, cancer and recently lost his mother. While life can be hard, he’s got a message for those in recovery: “None of it was as bad as drug and alcohol addiction.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC4

Intermountain Healthcare relaxes visitor guidelines due to lower COVID rates

UTAH (ABC4) – As COVID-19 cases slowly decline in Utah, Intermountain Healthcare will be relaxing certain visitor guidelines at hospitals and clinics beginning March 18. “We’re proceeding with caution,” said Eddie Stenehjem, MD, Intermountain Healthcare infectious diseases physician. “Even in a period of lower COVID transmission, there is still risk of transmission of COVID to […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

U of U hosts blood drive to celebrate new president

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Amid the national blood shortage, the University of Utah has partnered with the American Red Cross of Utah to celebrate the inauguration of the college’s 17th president with a blood drive. The event will take place at A. Ray Olpin Student Union located at 200 S. Central Campus Drive, Salt […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Utah Lifestyle
City
Ogden, UT
Local
Utah Food & Drinks
Ogden, UT
Lifestyle
State
Utah State
ABC4

What are the best steakhouses in Salt Lake City?

(STACKER) – Tenderloin, strip, rib eye, porterhouse—the words alone of the choicest cuts of cow, aged to tenderized perfection and served under bordelaise, béarnaise, or au poivre, are enough to get a meat lover salivating and making their next reservation for a night at a steakhouse. Dry-aged for weeks or months and carefully prepared by […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

U of U develops new diabetes treatment from snails

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Insulin has proven to be an essential medicine for individuals with diabetes. However, insulin acts as a threat to deep-sea predators. A tiny marine cone snail can drop the blood sugar of its prey, paralyzing it in seconds with just a single dose of venom. These findings have inspired scientists […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Cities with the worst commutes in Utah

(STACKER) – When the COVID-19 pandemic made millions of Americans remote workers, it also abruptly ended the commutes that bookend the workday. As some of those workers return to the office, conversations around the drawbacks of commutes have become more vocal. For a while, those workers enjoyed more time in the morning and evening that […]
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Alcohol#Substance Abuse#Affordable Housing#Food Drink#Nida
ABC4

How inflation may affect your power bill in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – Are you worried about your power bill rising among already skyrocketing daily essentials? “Inflation is at a high from many years ago, we haven’t seen this kind of inflation and it’s certainly going to trickle through to our power rates,” says Colin Jack, the Chief Operating Officer for Dixie Power. […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

NTSB: 13-year-old drove pickup that struck van, killing 9

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A 13-year-old was driving the pickup truck that struck a van in West Texas in a fiery collision that killed nine people, National Transportation Safety Board Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said Thursday. The truck’s left front tire, which was a spare tire, also blew out before impact, he said. Although it […]
HOBBS, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ABC4

Coors Light releases beer-flavored ‘Chillollipops’

(ABC4) – Coors light has been offering consumers America’s second most popular beer for decades now. Amid the stress of March Madness, the brew company has expanded its product line to help ease the tension of sports. As of March 17, Coors Light has officially released “Chillollipop,” refreshing, beer-flavored lollipops. After reading up on numerous […]
DRINKS
ABC4

Pot of Golden Sunshine for St. Patrick’s Day

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day, Utah! After being unsettled for midweek, today will be calm and cool across the state as high pressure settles in. Across the state, skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny through the bulk of the day. Daytime highs will be a few degrees below […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Man dies in Grand Teton avalanche

(ABC4) – An avalanche that occurred in the Tetons of Wyoming left one man dead on the afternoon of March 17.  Teton County Search & Rescue (TCSAR) volunteers responded to a report of two skiers caught in an avalanche in the Game Creek drainage on the western slope of the Tetons, near Victor, Idaho at […]
VICTOR, ID
ABC4

How gas prices have changed in Salt Lake City in the last week

(STACKER) – Gas prices leveled out this week well above the $4 mark as rideshare giants Uber and Lyft announced temporary fuel surcharges to offset record-high prices at pumps across the country. Drivers will receive 100% of those charges. The price of oil also temporarily reversed its upward trajectory, dipping below $100 per barrel on […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Permanent daylight saving time: What that would mean for Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As of March 15, the U.S. Senate passed a bill that would make daylight savings time permanent all year round. The legislation is headed to the House of Representatives for review.  If the bill is passed, we would begin to experience later sunsets and sunrises throughout the winter starting in […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

ABC4

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy