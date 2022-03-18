When social drinking becomes excessive drinking

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Alcohol use is on the rise in the United States. According to a national survey, excessive drinking habits, like binge drinking, are up about 20 percent. Health experts say this increase will lead to a surge in alcohol-related deaths.

According to Massachusetts General Hospital: “Alcohol consumption changes due to COVID-19 are expected to cause 100 additional deaths and 2,800 additional cases of liver failure by 2023.”

Utah is not immune to the recent increase in alcohol use. The Alcohol and Chemical Treatment Center at Ogden Regional Medical Center is seeing an increased demand for its services. One Ogden used ACT to become sober and shared a story with ABC4 in hopes of helping others who may be currently struggling with addiction.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse , “Researchers have observed increases in substance use and drug overdoses in the United States since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a national emergency in March 2020.”

This creates multiple problems for those suffering from addiction. “For example, people with substance use disorders are at increased risks for poor COVID-19 outcomes,” NIDA states on its website. Those who are recovering from addiction may also forgo seeking professional help due to the ongoing pandemic.

“We have seen an increase in patients coming in and seeking us out for our services,” Ogden Regional Behavioral Health Services Nurse Manager McKenzei Martin told ABC4.

While rising demand for addiction-related services at the Alcohol and Chemical Treatment Center means more people are seeking treatment, Martin explained that it most likely means that there are even more people who are suffering from addiction (whether it be a new addiction, or a relapse into an old addiction) who are not seeking help.

Kimm Bingham lives in Ogden and is 27-years sober, but it is not an accomplishment that came easy. “I woke up in a hotel in Dallas, Texas,” he said. “I had no idea how I got there.” He explained that he would later learn how he got to Texas when he received his credit card bill in the mail. This took place in 1982 and was one of the “ah-ha” moments that lead him to seek help.

Bingham got sober in 1984. However, he told ABC4 that in the early 1990s he lost many of his friends during the AIDS epidemic. By the mid 90s, he had relapsed. He said the grief of losing so many friends became too much to handle.

Nonetheless, he eventually came to realize “that life is going to happen how it happens.” In 1997 he got sober again. “The longer you stay sober, the more I realized what a gift it is.”

Bingham sought treatment at the ACT. “I don’t think I could have done it without their help,” he stated.

ACT has grown considerably since that time and offers in-patient treatment, out-patient treatment, and any treatment in-between. Bingham has remained connected to the program and often encourages others who are struggling with addiction to seek help at the center.

Bingham told ABC4 he used to be a social drinker. However, his alcohol (and drug) use evolved into binges like the one that took him to Texas. He said when he was coming out of one a binge, or blackout period, he was able to realize that his drinking was a serious problem.

According to healthcare providers, there are red flags in a person’s behavior that can be used to determine if a person’s substance use has evolved into substance abuse. “If you’re unable to accomplish the day-to-day tasks if you see that your work suffers if you see that you’re not as social with your friends or family if you’re isolating more at home,” McKenzei Martin explained. If a person is showing those signs, she added, it may be time to seek professional help.

While ACT provides out-patient care and works to stay connected with patients during all stages of recovery, Bingham told ABC4 that it is important for them to make as many connections with other people in recovery as possible.

“Just know there’s a lot of people out there who do understand you,” he stated. “You just need to find your tribe.” He explained on holidays, it is even more important to have those connections and that it’s even more important for those who are living sober to reach out to one another on special occasions.

He gave an example saying: “Hey, what are you doing for St. Patty’s Day? I’m making corned beef and cabbage and watching movies. Come on over.”

Bingham said he tries to connect with those who are using ACT’s services to become part of their tribe. During his sobriety, he’s had heart problems, cancer and recently lost his mother. While life can be hard, he’s got a message for those in recovery: “None of it was as bad as drug and alcohol addiction.”

