Murfreesboro, TN

Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe

By Lucas Wright
 1 day ago

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation cancelled a Silver Alert after a missing Murfreesboro woman was found safe.

Nadia Lenore Waid, 21, was last seen leaving the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday. She was reported to have been found safe Friday morning.

No additional information was immediately released.

