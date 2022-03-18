Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation cancelled a Silver Alert after a missing Murfreesboro woman was found safe.
Nadia Lenore Waid, 21, was last seen leaving the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday. She was reported to have been found safe Friday morning.Tennessee’s Most Wanted: Do you recognize these fugitives?
No additional information was immediately released.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0