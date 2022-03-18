Missing Murfreesboro woman found safe

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation cancelled a Silver Alert after a missing Murfreesboro woman was found safe.

Nadia Lenore Waid, 21, was last seen leaving the 1000 block of North Highland Avenue around 1 p.m. Thursday. She was reported to have been found safe Friday morning.

No additional information was immediately released.

