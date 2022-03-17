ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. State Department says it's involved with Brittney Griner case, denied consular access

By Chris Bumbaca, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Despite closely following the case and maintaining frequent contact with Brittney Griner's legal team, the U.S. State Department has been frustrated by its lack of consular access, a spokesperson for the State Department told USA TODAY Sports on Thursday.

Griner will remain in pre-trial detention until May 19, Russian state media reported earlier Thursday. The State Department insisted that consular access be provided for all Americans currently detained in Russia.

"We have repeatedly asked for consular access to these detainees and have consistently been denied access. Russia must abide by its legal obligations and allow us to provide consular services for U.S. citizens detained in Russia," the spokesperson said. "We take our responsibility to assist U.S. citizens seriously, and we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for all U.S. citizens when they are subject to legal processes overseas."

In Thursday's hearing, Griner's Russian legal team hoped to have her transferred to house arrest. The May hearing is to determine how much time is required to finish the pre-trial investigation, but once that concludes, a trial date will be set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcmJ1_0eiWeBdk00
United States center Brittney Griner (15) shoots the ball against Japan centre Maki Takada (8) in women's basketball group B play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Summer Games at Saitama Super Arena. Kareem Elgazzar, USA TODAY Sports

Griner, a WNBA veteran who plays for the Phoenix Mercury, was arrested on drug charges in February for allegedly trying to enter the country with cartridges filled with hashish oil. Considered a narcotic in Russia, "significant" marijuana possession – as Griner's case has been reported by Russian media – could carry a prison sentence of 10 years.

The seven-time All-Star is okay and her Russian legal team has seen her multiple times per week during her detention, a person with knowledge of the situation said Thursday.

Aside from a handful of members of Congress, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Griner's arrest hasn't received much fanfare. The WNBA, players' union and her agency all released short images after news of her arrest became public on March 5, but have otherwise stayed silent on the matter.

Contributing: Scooby Axson

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: U.S. State Department says it's involved with Brittney Griner case, denied consular access

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

