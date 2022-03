Wes, thank you and Mike for all the fine work that you guys do! Just heard that the Senate passed a "Save the Sunshine" bill unanimously to keep us on Daylight Savings Time permanently starting in November 2023. It goes to the House next. Too bad they can't get together on more pressing needs, but it's a start. Hoping to ditch the clock change next year! Happy New NFL Year!

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO