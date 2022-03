Saqib Mahmood is desperate to make his England debut a winning one, banishing the aches and pains of a long stint in the field with an unlikely fifth day victory in Barbados.Just 19 wickets have fallen in the first four days on another regrettably one-paced pitch at the Kensington Oval, with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite batting for more than 11-and-a-half hours for 160 to leave time in short supply.Brathwaite’s remarkable display of concentration frustrated a new-look English attack and put plenty of hard yards in their legs as they took 187.5 overs to bowl the hosts out.England will begin...

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO